SFRC Approves Resolution Celebrating Enduring United States-Greece Partnership

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, were joined by Representatives Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on June 9 issued the below statements following the Committee’s approval of their bipartisan resolution welcoming His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, to the United States for an address to a joint meeting of Congress. The resolution was originally introduced concurrently with Representatives Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“As we told Prime Minister Mitsotakis during his visit to the U.S. Capitol: Greece will continue to have a stalwart friend and ally in the United States,” Chairman Menendez said. “The U.S.-Greece relationship is rooted in shared devotion to advancing democracy, shoring up energy and security partnerships, and safeguarding human rights worldwide. With this bipartisan resolution, we reaffirm yet again our commitment to continue growing that bond for generations to come.”

“Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of the NATO alliance. Greece has long been a leader in its contributions to NATO’s collective defense, and I’m grateful its ports are increasingly integrated into NATO’s transport structure,” said Ranking Member Risch. “Today’s committee passage of this resolution reaffirms Congress’ support for the U.S.-Greece partnership as we confront new shared challenges. I was glad to welcome Prime Minister Mitsotakis to the Senate last month and look forward to working with him in the months ahead.”

