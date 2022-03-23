x

March 23, 2022

SFRC Approves Menendez-Barrasso Resolution Honoring Greek Independence Day

March 23, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens to United States Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai as she testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, during a hearing to examine President Joe Biden s 2021 trade policy agenda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens to United States Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai as she testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, during a hearing to examine President Joe Biden s 2021 trade policy agenda. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) in issuing the below statements in reaction to the Committee’s approval of their bipartisan resolution recognizing the 201st anniversary of Greek Independence Day. In addition to celebrating the United States and Greece’s enduring commitment to democracy, the resolution honors the history of close partnership and unshakable bonds of friendship that the countries have long shared.

“I am incredibly pleased to see the Senate Foreign Relations Committee continue our long bipartisan tradition of celebrating and strengthening the strong bonds between the United States and Greece rooted in shared values,” Chairman Menendez said. “Today, in joining our Greek friends and marking the Hellenic nation’s independence day, the U.S. Congress is once again reiterating our deep appreciation for Greece’s immeasurable contributions as the birthplace of democracy and our keen recognition of its growing role in promoting peace and stability in the Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean region. I look forward to working with my colleagues to secure final passage of this Resolution by the full Senate.”

“I’m pleased the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed our bipartisan resolution honoring Greece, our strong partner and important ally. As Greek Independence Day approaches, the United States joins the people of Greece in celebrating their incredible history, culture and contributions,” said Senator Barrasso. “Together, our two nations strive to advance the principles of liberty, freedom, and democracy. I look forward to our resolution quickly passing the U.S. Senate.”

A copy of the resolution is available online: https://bit.ly/3D50P2E.

