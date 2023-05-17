SFGFF Wraps 20th Anniversary with 8 Days of Films, Awards Announced

United States

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The 2023 San Francisco Greek Film Festival (SFGFF) wrapped its 20th annual event, held April 22-30, in person at Delancey Screening Room in San Francisco and with popular virtual screenings. A total of 46 films were screened, 14 features and 14 shorts in person, plus a different selection of nine features and nine shorts virtually – all by Greek and Cypriot filmmakers from around the world.

SFGFF audiences responded to surveys at every screening, making their voices heard to select the audience choice awards, known as The Astron Awards. A panel of nine film/art industry professionals deliberated to bestow Jury Awards in three film categories and two performance categories.

The final awards results follow:

The Astron Audience Award for Narrative Feature went to Black Stone, for Documentary Feature- Venizelos: The Struggle for Asia Minor, and Short Film – To Read Them Poems.

The Jury Awards Best Narrative Feature (awarded $1000, sponsored by Dr. Alex and Mrs. Deirdre Papalexopoulos) went to Magnetic Fields by Giorgos Gousis for its laconic ‘less is more’ ensemble of dramatic virtues, accomplishing a heartfelt cinematic narration of the human condition.

For Best Documentary (awarded $1000, sponsored by Dr. Alexi Exuzides) the jury selected The Other Half by Giorgos Moutafis for its close-up view to the harrowing and controversial Mediterranean refugee crisis, using vivid photography and tight editing. The issue of displacement and forced migration is well-documented and much-written about, but this filmmaker’s particular viewpoint and explicitly subjective approach engage the viewer’s empathy and make for a passionate call to action.

Honorable Mention Documentary went to While We Live by musical journalist Andrea Voet, who set out to discover why she never felt lonely while in Greece, taking a cinematic journey to three radically different size communities. Along the way, there are many conversations, both verbal and musical. All of these contribute to our understanding, and on a final note, we are treated to a musical mastery tour.

Best Short Film (awarded $500, sponsored by Kleon Skourtis and Demitri Skourtis in memory of their mother Katie Skourtis) went to Soul Food, a film about two outcasts finding an unexpected relationship in an unfriendly town. Aided by strong performances and a good eye, writer/director Nikos Tseberopoulos captures the hunger for a real connection to relieve the hurt inflicted by the mean and selfish people around them.

Honorable Mention Short Film – To Read Them Poems, is a fanciful road movie about a struggling poet whose talent is championed by a kindly truck driver. Beautifully shot and acted, the film by writer/director Alexis Chatzigiannis underscores the value of compassion and benevolence.

Best Performance in a Narrative Feature (awarded $1000, sponsored by Courtney & Alexander Germanacos Pythia Fund) went to Eleni Kokkidou for her moving performance in Black Stone (by Spiros Jacovides) embodies the cultural features typically assigned to Greek mothers, and while she applies a whimsical and satirical outlook, her character remains deeply endearing and relatable. This is a feat that requires skill and sensitivity both of which Kokkidou possesses.

For Best Performance in a Short Film (awarded $500, sponsored by Courtney & Alexander Germanacos Pythia Fund), the Short Films Jury recognized Lena Papaligoura for her performance as Vanina in the short film, Air Hostess 737 (by Thanasis Neofotistos). Her multi-layered performance shows a woman trying desperately to keep it together on a really challenging day.

For the Honorable Mention Performance in a Short Film, the Short Films Jury acknowledged the performance of Argyris Xafis in the short film, Cloud (by Michael Demetrius). His fearless and nuanced portrayal of a musician in crisis as he hits rock bottom is both heartfelt and heartbreaking, creating an indelible character study in a few short minutes.

SFGFF gave special thanks to all the 2023 jurors; for Narrative Feature: writer-director-producer-designer-lyricist-composer Nicholas Frangias, film professor and author Philip Phillis, film industry professional Rita Roti; for Documentary: multimedia and special events pioneer babaLou, artist and film industry veteran Jerry Rosenblum, filmmaker and health care teacher Liza Xydis; and for Short Film: story and marketing consultant Laura Louden, film producer Henry Rosenthal, and musician and filmmaker Dale Sophiea.

SFGFF audiences turned out with enthusiasm, eager to gather in person for the screenings, from the Opening Night screening of Broadway followed by a reception, to the Closing Night screening of .DOG followed by a party featuring live music by the Greek band Mythos.

Many distinguished guests visited for the Festival, including filmmakers who participated in Q&A sessions with the audiences. Film guests included Stathis Apostolou, actor in the Opening Night film Broadway; Anastasia Manou, co-director of Karagiozis The Movie; Anna Rezan, director of My People; from Lyvia’s House, director Nikos Volonakis and lead actor Joshua Malekos; and Vassilis Xiros, director of A Day in the Life of a Teddy Bear. Other special guests included Consul General of Greece in San Francisco Socrates Sourvinos, Modern Greek Studies Foundation President Chris Kanios, Festival Poster Designer Apollon Bollas, and Nikos Kazantzakis Estate CEO Niki Stavrou.

The San Francisco Greek Film Festival directors and organizers are Kleon Skourtis, Maria Nicolacakis, Katerina Mavroudi-Steck, Tatiana Drakaki, Panos Gakis, Alexander Germanacos, and Aggeliki Karantzas. The Festival is produced in conjunction with the Modern Greek Studies Foundation, a San Francisco nonprofit which is committed to enriching knowledge and appreciation of Greece’s linguistic, literary, cultural, and historic contribution to the Western World.

The San Francisco Greek Film Festival is the first and longest-running Greek film festival in the U.S. SFGFF is dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and promoting the best film work by Greek and Cypriot filmmakers from around the world. The SFGFF is funded through sponsorships by individuals and businesses, grants, and ticket sales. Entirely run by volunteers, the Festival staff works throughout the year to plan the event, supported by an Advisory Board of experienced and respected community and industry leaders. SFGFF gives special thanks to its 2023 sponsors. The Festival’s Premier Sponsors are AT&T, Elios Charitable Foundation, and Kokkari Estiatorio. Red Carpet Sponsors are Patricia Aleck, Nick & Athena Arvanitidis, Courtney & Alexander, Germanacos Pythia Fund, Faye Mellos, San Francisco Thessaloniki Sister City Committee, Greek National Tourism Organization, and Stama Winery. Complete sponsor list and more details available online: https://grfilm.com/.