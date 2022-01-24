Severe Traffic Problems on Attiki Odos Due to Stranded Vehicles, Trucks

Society

ATHENS – Severe problems have arisen as a result of the bad weather on Attiki Odos, the toll road leading to the Athens airport, with long lines of cars stuck on the highway on Monday afternoon. According to the company, the problems are due to cars stranded due to engine failure or because of fear and inexperienced drivers, who have stopped the circulation of traffic.

It also reported that trucks have fishtailed at Gerakas and blocked the road in both directions, preventing snow-clearing vehicles from getting through and forcing them to operate in the reverse direction, which greatly slowed their passage as the snow continued to fall and make problems worse.

According to an announcement the problems are especially severe where the Vrilissia tunnel connects with the Hymettus ring road, as well as in the Geraka region in the lanes toward Elefsina.

The company reported heavy traffic since early in the morning that has hampered efforts to clear snow off the highway, especially given the presence of trucks and other heavy vehicles on the highway.

Attiki Odos said that it had 35 snow-clearing vehicles in operation and adequate salt supplies.

“We express our sorrow for the situation that has arisen and the hardship of drivers, while we note that the tolls will remain open,” the company added.