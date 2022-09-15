x

September 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Economy

Service Sector Remains Strong Despite Inflation’s Grip

September 15, 2022
By Associated Press
Off The Charts Service Sector
FILE - Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NEW YORK — The largest part of the U.S. economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades and the threat of a potential recession.

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management. The sector has been expanding since May, and August’s gain was the biggest so far this year.

“Business activity is the highest since December, an important breakpoint, as the consumer showed stable demand for services after the headwinds of war, inflation and geopolitical uncertainty,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, in a note to investors.

Inflation remains Wall Street’s main concern as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will continue its rate hikes in order to tame higher prices. But several reports from the government suggest that inflation may be easing and some drivers of higher prices, including gas prices and food commodities, have also been dropping.

For example, prices paid by purchasing managers have been falling since April. In August, prices hit their lowest point of the year.

“We continue to be really pleased with the recovery and resilience of the business in the summer,” Kathleen Oberg, chief financial officer of Marriott International, said at a recent business conference.

The hotel chain’s revenue per available room, a key industry metric, rose 2% globally in July compared with 2019. A recession would definitely impact the industry, she said, but support from several areas of the economy remain strong.

“I think you’ve still got some pent-up revenge travel, if you will, of people trying to make up. You’ve still got excess savings that have not been worked off. And you’ve also got a really strong labor market,” Oberg said.

The airline industry benefitted from a jump in demand over the summer, prompting several carriers to give investors encouraging updates on operations. United Airlines expects demand to remain strong past the summer and increased its revenue projections for the current quarter.

Restaurant and food service companies are also holding their ground as consumers continue to spend. Starbucks surprised Wall Street with record revenue during its quarter that ran from April to June and noted that it hadn’t yet seen any measurable impact on sales from inflation.

Investors and economists remain cautious about the road ahead for the economy, though. While services account for roughly 70% of the economy, the strength there hasn’t been enough to offset the impact to gross domestic product from supply chain problems that have kept many products stuck in factories and waiting to be shipped.

Inflation is seemingly easing its grip, but the Fed has been resolute in its plan to keep raising interest rates in order to make sure that it reins in high prices. That could potentially slow the economy too much and throw it into a recession.

RELATED

Society
US Moved Online, Worked More from Home as Pandemic Raged

During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home in the United States tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spent more than a third of their income on rent went up, according to survey results released Thursday by the U.

Politics
Putin Thanks China’s Xi for His “Balanced” Stand on Ukraine
Economy
Fewer Americans File for Jobless Benefits again Last Week

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Officials Probing Whether Northeastern Explosion Was Staged

BOSTON — Federal officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings