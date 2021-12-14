x

December 15, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Serbia Τakes Βig Step Forward in EU Membership Talks

December 14, 2021
By Associated Press
Europe Serbia
FILE - A protocol staff member adjusts a EU flag next to a Serbian flag, prior to the press conference of Montenegro's Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic and his Serbian counterpart Ana Babic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

BRUSSELS — Serbia on Tuesday took a significant step forward in its quest to join the European Union by opening talks on a series of policies linked to the environment, but Belgrade was warned that progress on its European path still depends on normalizing relations with its former territory, Kosovo.

Countries wanting to join the 27-country EU must bring their laws and regulations into line with the bloc’s standards. That’s achieved by negotiations in 35 policy areas, or chapters, ranging from things like the free movement of worker, to taxation, or agricultural and economic policy.

On Tuesday, Serbia was permitted to open talks on climate change and environment, energy, transport policy and trans-European infrastructure networks. Belgrade has now opened 22 negotiating chapters since its membership talks began in 2014. It’s the first time Serbia has opened four chapters at once.

Serbian Prime Minster Ana Brnabic told reporters in Brussels that the move marks “a very important milestone for our European integration process.”

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi agreed that “Serbia is taking another very important step forward in joining the European Union.”

But Varhelyi said that “Serbia’s progress on the rule of law and the normalization of relations with Kosovo remains essential for the overall pace of accession negotiations,” and he warned that it is “crucial that Serbia continues to deliver results on the ground.”

Serbia, supported by its allies Russia and China, refuses to recognize the statehood of its former province, which unilaterally broke away and declared independence in 2008. Kosovo is recognized by the United States and most of the West, although five EU countries do not.

EU-brokered talks between the two are bogged down. In September, Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to border crossings to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country, until a deal was reached to ease tensions.

RELATED

Society
Greek TV Satire Show Fires Co-Host Over “Revenge Porn” Posting

ATHENS – A year of sexual scandals in Greece now has seen a co-host of a popular TV satire show, Radio Arvyla, fired on the spot after he was accused of posting explicit images of an ex-partner on porn sites in apparent revenge, although the motive wasn't given.

Politics
Turkey Goes After Greece, Cyprus in Seas Dispute, US  Backs Off
Society
Three Greek Anti-Vaxxers Jailed for Kidnapping School Principal

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Editorial

NEW YORK – At 9:14 am on Thursday, October 21, 2021, I received the following e-mail from the Columbia University Associate Registrar: “I just directed that your electronic diploma be issued.

Obituaries

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our beloved Christos George Kalyvas on December 10th, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Church

JOHANNESBURG - On the 25 November 2021, Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa, celebrated his 67th birthday at The Hellenic Community of Germiston in Johannesburg.

Economy

Politics

Video

Big California Storm Dumps Snow, Drenches Parched Regions

SAN FRANCISCO — Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings