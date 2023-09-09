x

September 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Columnists

September 11 – We Must Never Forget, but We Can Heal

September 9, 2023
Analysis by Constantine S. Sirigos
Firefighters stand beside the rim of the south pool adorned with flowers and flags to honor the fallen during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FILE - Firefighters stand beside the rim of the south pool adorned with flowers and flags to honor the fallen during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ATHENS – Far away from Ground Zero, or next door, it’s impossible not to be affected by the dark anniversary of September 11. The main task at hand is remembering the dead. Chanting to myself the Orthοdox memorial hymn ‘αιωνία η μνήμη – Everlasting be the memory’, faces arise in my consciousness. Τhe people we know – present tense, because terrorists cannot take them away from us, as we carry them inside, body, heart and soul – come to mind. An uncle for me, brothers, parents, spouses, companions for dear friends and relatives of mine.

For some, the mourning took time but brought them a measure of peace, for others, that will never happen.

Most of the time we mourn… people – but there are other kinds of painful losses. Attacks of this kind kill loved ones, but also our innocence. For others, their world, country, community will never be the same. I imagine some people had to leave New York. I would never have gone, for that reason (I moved to Athens for other, all positive reasons and cherish my returns to Gotham) but I still bear the following scar:

I distinctly recall sitting for lunch on the ledge of my beloved fountains at the Time-Life Building in Rockefeller Center. I most vividly recall crossing the street on Monday, September 10, to check on events at Radio City Music Hall – my favorite place in all New York. I clearly recall walking across, turning right, and seeing – straight down Sixth Avenue – the Twin Towers sharply etched against the late summer sky. I may or may not have thought “I haven’t been up there for a while. Let me invite so-and-so for a drink at Windows on the World. I’m just not sure – but I will never forget my thought two days later. On September 13 I returned. I was walking south down Sixth Avenue – looking, seeking searching for… and seeing, encountering, finding… nothing. “They are gone,” I thought. “Forever.” The Towers, the people, the peace.

Indeed, not one but two wars followed – the one in Afghanistan was understandable – Al Qaeda had to be eradicated and Taliban punished – but there was also the unforgivable war in Iraq, founded on lies, which damaged, I fear permanently – America’s reputation around the world.

Those thoughts open the topic that prompted this particular meditation. Whether the diabolical planners of the 9/11 attack intended more damage than just physical and emotional, those planes, without dropping any bombs, inflicted cracks in American society.

Coincidentally or not, divisions soon emerged larger than any since the 70s and 60s. Not just a deepening, an altering of views. Friends of mine more liberal than me since childhood took hard rights – a war against immigration – legal and illegal – was now at the heart of their politics. They became 9/11 Conservatives, in the words of a sharp friend of mine. And maybe the rise of the ‘wokes’ on the other end of the political spectrum is connected, both movements fueled by a new radical distrust of the government, establishment, system, whatever they call it. Coming at the birth of the Internet Era where anything and everything was available, 9/11 engendered a new approach to truth: ‘my truth, and nothing but my truth’. Obviously, that’s a problem for the U.S., the emblematic Republic and Democracy.

Even worse, it seems as though Al Qaeda physically injected hatred into the American body politic. Only time will tell if these musings are on track, but at this time, I have one wish and prayer: for the return not of political peace, I think those memories are a bit distorted, but the attitude of “OK, let’s agree to disagree” that is the vital balm of both friendships and societies.

And everlasting be their memories.

