Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America’s First National Strategic Plan, New Pres.

NEW YORK – The Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America, the national umbrella organization of the Ladino-speaking Sephardic Community in the United States, announced that it has adopted its first ever National Strategic Plan. This major initiative outlines six strategic goals that the organization will prioritize over the next five years, modernizing the organization and ensuring the Sephardic community’s long-term success. View the Plan online: https://shorturl.at/kpLT4.

This ambitious Plan focuses on growing and diversifying community membership, developing a national system of Sephardic educational programs, becoming a center for information exchange and support between Sephardic communities throughout North America, providing religious and welfare services to the underserved Sephardic community, and improving its internal governance and financial management.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the first public message from the organization’s new president, Sedat Behar, a Sephardic first-generation American.

“There is a hunger from our people to rediscover our great history, identity, and worldview,” Behar said. “We want to grow the [Sephardic] Brotherhood as a unifying institution, using our resources to work with partner organizations, affiliate congregations, and our members in order to invest in our collective future.”

New initiatives include: a first-of-its-kind National Sephardic Youth Program targeting high school and college-age students, akin to a BBYO or NCSY for the Sephardic world; a centralized Sephardic Rabbinical network and Sephardic Beth Din; and the formation of a Sephardic Advisory Council of Synagogue Presidents for dialogue on best practices and common challenges facing Sephardic synagogues across the country. The community also plans to publish new Ladino language dictionaries and quarterly magazines online and in print, build on its COVID-era educational programs, and increase its free offerings of Ladino language courses to the public at large.

“This is the first step in the Sephardic Revolution,” said Ethan Marcus, the organization’s Managing Director. “This is the first time the Sephardic community is looking to professionalize and really think strategically about how we develop our future and use our resources on a national scale. The Sephardic community is really working together in a national sense, no longer operating in local silos but instead collaborating on new educational, public advocacy, and young leadership initiatives that are really exciting.”

Behar was born and raised in Constantinople, Turkey, like many of the Sephardic Brotherhood’s original founders who came from cities in the former Ottoman Empire at the turn of the 20th century. He spoke Ladino (Judeo-Spanish) as a first language while witnessing the rapid societal changes in Turkey and the world in the 1980s and ’90s. At the age of 42, he is the youngest president the organization has had in more than 40 years.

The organization has launched a number of new projects just in the past few years, including a new Sephardic Young Professionals Network, Sephardic Birthright Trips to Israel, tours of Jewish Greece and Turkey, and International Ladino Day celebrations. In the past three years alone, the organization has seen a ten-fold increase in monthly membership recruitment.

“We maybe used to get one or two new membership applications a year, if we were lucky,” says Marcus. “Now we’re getting at least a hundred a year.”

Marcus says there is still a lot of work to be done to get the Sephardic community the resources it needs to succeed, but the Strategic Plan will put the community on a new and forward thinking path for the future.

About the Organization

The Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America has the unique mission to support Sephardic individuals, families, and communities deriving their lineage from the Ladino-speaking Jewish communities of Greece, Turkey, and the Balkans. It has 15 affiliate synagogues and institutions nationwide, with its largest hubs in places like New York, South Florida, Seattle, and Los Angeles among others. Through college and graduate school scholarships, special funds for the needy, Jewish burial services, and Sephardic educational programming, the Sephardic Brotherhood works to centrally serve all aspects of Sephardic Jewish life in America.

More information is available online: https://www.sephardicbrotherhood.com.