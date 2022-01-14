Sensors Will Detect Vehicles Blocking Athens Disabled Ramps

Church
Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas Welcomed as New Priest at St. Thomas in Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL, NJ – His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia celebrated the Divine Liturgy on January 9 and presented the Very Reverend Archimandrite Fr Avgoustinos Psomas to the congregation as the new priest at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill.
Professor of Canon Law Lewis Patsavos Receives Honorary Doctorate
BOSTON – Dr Lewis Patsavos, Professor of Canon Law emeritus at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, was awarded a doctorate honoris causa by the Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome.
St. Vasilios Church in Newport, NH Continues Its Witness to Orthodoxy
BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston recently visited a parish that is small in numbers but in history and faith, the St Vasilios Church of Newport, New Hampshire, on the occasion of the name day of the church.