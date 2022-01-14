Sensors Will Detect Vehicles Blocking Athens Disabled Ramps

x

ATHENS – Widespread disregard of handicapped ramps on sidewalks which are often blocked by vehicles will see a faster response in Athens through sensors that will alert police to violations at street crossings.

The nearest municipal police will receive a notice so they can go to the spot – there will be 830 sensors installed around the city – and offenders will find their vehicle license plates removed so they can’t drive.

It comes in response to drivers just ignoring the disability ramps and preventing those in wheelchairs from being able to cross streets, especially in the heart of the downtown in the neighborhoods of Kolonaki, Monastiraki, Pangrati, Omonia and Syntagma.

Offenders will also lose their registration permit for two months, said Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Police and Public Spaces Vassilios Koromantzos.

“When you park on a ramp for the disabled, in many places you can now be sure that you will be caught,” he said, reported Kathimerini.

