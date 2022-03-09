x

March 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

Senate Passes Gianaris’ Bill Banning Gender Discrimination in Disability Ins. Premiums

March 9, 2022
By The National Herald
Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Senator Michael Gianaris)
Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Senator Michael Gianaris)

ALBANY, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on March 9 that the Senate passed his legislation (S.1187-A) outlawing gender discrimination in disability insurance policies. Currently, gender is a determinative factor in insurance premiums. Senator Gianaris’ legislation would prohibit insurers from using gender as a tool to determine risk. The Senate passage of this legislation came as part of the observance of International Women’s Day.

“The deck is already stacked against women and gender non-conforming people in the job market and I am proud the Senate passed my legislation to make things fairer,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “Small businesses should not be penalized for hiring female and gender non-conforming employees and this proposal would level the playing field for people in the workplace.”

Senator Gianaris’ legislation bans insurers from charging different rates based on the insured person’s gender. Doctor Disability, a leading brokerage of disability insurance for the medical field, has stated it can cost up to 50% more to insure a female employee than a male. Small businesses in Queens have said it costs up to three times more to provide this insurance to women than men. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed similar legislation in January, 2019.

Assembly Member Deborah J. Glick, who sponsors the legislation in the Assembly said, “New Yorkers have no tolerance for gender discrimination – not now, not ever. I am grateful for Senator Gianaris’ partnership on this vital legislation, and I am hopeful for its passage in the Assembly in the coming months.”

Sheila Lewandowski, Executive Director of the Chocolate Factory Theater, said, “I can’t believe that I have to assign a gender to my employees in order to provide mandated disability insurance, but I do. I have to classify every employee as male or female, even if they define themselves as non-binary or transgender in order to get a bill for disability insurance charging more for ‘males’ than ‘females’. I also can’t believe charging more for women is still allowed; in New York State! We have a woman Governor, a woman Attorney General, a woman running the Senate and still insurance companies are allowed to make women more expensive to employ than men. Thank you Senator Gianaris and the New York State Senate for moving this bill forward. I trust the Assembly will do the right thing.”

RELATED

Politics
Malliotakis Says Biden Must Reverse Anti-Energy Policies

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on March 8 released the following statement regarding President Biden's announcement that the United States will ban the import of Russian oil in response to Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine: "While I'm pleased that President Biden is banning all U.

Politics
Maloney, Speier Lead Bipartisan Colleagues Urging Senate Leadership to Vote on ERA 
Politics
Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Launches Annual Earth Day Poster Celebration 

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Changing Snowfall Makes It Harder to Fight Fire with Fire

DECKERS, Colo. — Dripping flaming fuel as they go, a line of workers slowly descends a steep, snow-covered hillside above central Colorado's South Platte River, torching piles of woody debris that erupt into flames shooting two stories high.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings