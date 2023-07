Politics

ΑSTORIA, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued this statement on July 21 following the passing of music icon Tony Bennett.

“Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco but his soul was always in Astoria, Queens. The world knew Tony as a brilliant entertainer, but we knew him as a beloved neighbor and friend. I was honored to meet him throughout his life and represent the community he so proudly called home and never forgot. Thank you for everything Tony, you indeed lived The Good Life.”