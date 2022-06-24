Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris on Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Politics

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement on June 24 following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the longstanding precedent of Roe v. Wade:

“Another day, another terrible and wrongly decided decision from the Supreme Court. This decision attacks what has been a fundamental right for Americans for the last half-century and profoundly reverses so much progress that has been made for health and economic equity. The federal government failed to act by never codifying Roe into law and allowing the Supreme Court to make such an awful decision. New York State will act, and I am pleased our Senate majority has already codified Roe. We will continue to seek ways to expand access to reproductive healthcare for everyone.”