Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Launches Annual Earth Day Poster Contest

Politics

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced his annual celebration of Earth Day. Senator Gianaris is inviting area students to submit entries to his poster contest, raising awareness of environmental issues. Submissions must be made on the Senator’s website, gianaris.nysenate.gov, and received no later than April 14, 2023. The theme of this year’s contest is ‘Make Every Day Earth Day.’

“Protecting our environment for the next generation is critical, and it’s best to involve them in raising awareness,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “The New York Senate is proud to take a stand against the climate crisis and I want the young people of western Queens to dive into these challenges firsthand and learn about building a more sustainable future.”