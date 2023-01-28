Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Launches 2023 Community Survey

Politics

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris launched his 2023 Community Survey, creating another way for western Queens neighbors to engage with his office and take their priorities to state government. The survey is available on his Senate website: gianaris.nysenate.gov.

“I take every chance I can to listen to our community and this survey is another tool to hear what’s important to you,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “Whether it’s meeting at subway stops, attending neighborhood events or talking directly with people at their doors or on social media, it’s important for me to know what is most important to you so I can best represent you.”

Senator Gianaris is focused on delivering for western Queens neighbors. Last year alone, he successfully fought to protect the jobs of local Superintendents Dr. Phil Composto and Dr. Madeline Chan, secured millions in funding for local organizations, and assisted local groups seeking assistance. The Senator is committed to working on critical local issues and improving the quality of life for western Queens communities. His western Queens district includes Astoria, Woodside, Sunnyside, Maspeth, Ridgewood, and Elmhurst.

Fill out Senator Gianaris’ 2023 community survey online: https://bit.ly/3Hfl8Ng.