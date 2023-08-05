x

August 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Politics

Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Joins NYC KidsRISE to Ring NYSE Opening Bell 

August 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Gianaris NYC KidsRise at NYSE
New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined NYC KidsRISE to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 3. Photo: Courtesy of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined NYC KidsRISE to ring the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange on August 3, highlighting the organization’s Save for College Program. Senator Gianaris secured initial state funding for the program’s pilot in western Queens.

“NYC KidsRISE provides a tremendous tool to ensure more young people receive the higher education and training they need to succeed,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I was proud to join them for this momentous occasion and will continue supporting their important work.”

Senator Gianaris secured more than $1 million to start a pilot program in western Queens’ School District 30. Because of its incredible success in that area, in 2021 it became a citywide program.

About the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program: Starting in 2021, every kindergartener enrolled in a New York City public school will have access to an NYC Scholarship Account, with $100 invested toward their future education and up to $200 in rewards. The historic expansion of this program will reach roughly 70,000 Kindergarteners citywide, up from over 13,000 students already participating in the program across School District 30 in Queens, which represent 95% of all eligible kindergarten, first-, second, and third-graders.

This commitment was announced as part of the NYC Juneteenth Economic Justice Plan with the Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity. New York City is the first major city in the nation to implement this groundbreaking model for community wealth building that provides ways for stakeholders within each neighborhood and across the city—including schools, CBOs, local businesses, the private sector, and philanthropic organizations— to contribute to asset-building and promote community-wide expectations for students’ success from their first days of school.

Video of the event is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/oqDZ6.

New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined NYC KidsRISE to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on August 3. Photo: Courtesy of the New York Stock Exchange

RELATED

Associations
HAWC Great Lakes Hosts Online Event with Authors Blomfield & Smith

WASHINGTON, DC – The Hellenic American Women's Council (HAWC) presents ‘Falling in Love with Greece - Maria Karamitsos Hosts a Chat with Travel Memoir Authors’, an online discussion via Zoom with authors Sharon Blomfield and Sally Jane Smith moderated by author and journalist Maria A.

General News
In Ohio, Paul Papas Cooking Up Something Special at Opa – Takeout Only
General News
In Sioux City, Iowa, the Greek Fest Brought Authentic Greek Food, Culture

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.