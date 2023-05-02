Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Joins Greek Independence Celebrations

General News

New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris during the Greek Independence Parade in New York on April 30. Photo: Courtesy of Sen. Michael Gianaris

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined the annual festivities for Greek Independence Day in New York this weekend agead of the parade on April 30. The event capped off ongoing celebrations, including the passage of a Greek History Month resolution in New York State and a visit from His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to the State Capitol in Albany.

“As the son of Greek immigrants, I hold very close to my heart the Greek-American experience,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “This is a perfect time to recognize the sacrifices of those who came before us and to celebrate the Hellenic values that have influenced the rest of the world.”