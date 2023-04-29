x

April 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Sen. Gounardes Statement on Expansion of Empire State CTC in NYS Budget 

April 29, 2023
By The National Herald
New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes. (Photo via andrewgounardes.com)
New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes. (Photo via andrewgounardes.com)

NEW YORK – New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes released the following statement on April 28 concerning the NYS budget: “With this budget, New York will finally expand the Empire State Child Tax Credit to families with kids ages 0-3 years old. This will help a million NYS families pay their bills, buy diapers and other necessities.

“With this, our state is making a down payment on my Working Families Credit, where families will receive a larger credit, delivered every three months to better keep up with real-time needs, and eligibility will be expanded to all kids. At a time of a growing affordability crisis, we can’t leave New Yorkers hanging; we need to build upon this successful program that invests in our  New York families.

“I want to thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, my colleagues in both houses and the many advocates for holding the line, for fighting for families and for making sure that we stay committed to ending child poverty and addressing our state’s affordability crisis.”

RELATED

General News
The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Parade Takes Place May 7

DETROIT – The 21st Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade in the historic Greektown district in downtown Detroit takes place on Sunday, May 7, 3 PM.

Associations
THI Makes Gift to Athens, Thessaloniki Jewish Communities in Honor of Dr. Bourla
Associations
DOP Ottawa’s 32nd Annual Palm Sunday Lunch to Support Scholarship Fund

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.