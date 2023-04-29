Sen. Gounardes Statement on Expansion of Empire State CTC in NYS Budget 

Politics

NEW YORK – New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes released the following statement on April 28 concerning the NYS budget: “With this budget, New York will finally expand the Empire State Child Tax Credit to families with kids ages 0-3 years old. This will help a million NYS families pay their bills, buy diapers and other necessities.

“With this, our state is making a down payment on my Working Families Credit, where families will receive a larger credit, delivered every three months to better keep up with real-time needs, and eligibility will be expanded to all kids. At a time of a growing affordability crisis, we can’t leave New Yorkers hanging; we need to build upon this successful program that invests in our New York families.

“I want to thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, my colleagues in both houses and the many advocates for holding the line, for fighting for families and for making sure that we stay committed to ending child poverty and addressing our state’s affordability crisis.”