x

June 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

Sen. Bob Menendez’s Wife is Excused from Court after Cancer Surgery

June 6, 2024
By Associated Press
The National Herald
The National Herald

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Sen. Bob Menendez was excused Wednesday from appearing in court next week after her lawyer said she’s experiencing intense and chronic pain after surgery to treat cancer.

Nadine Menendez was supposed to be on trial with the Democrat for the past month, but her trial was delayed until at least July after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was scheduled to attend a pretrial hearing next Wednesday in Manhattan federal court before her lawyer, Barry Coburn, asked that her appearance be waived after the recent “invasive cancer surgery.”

Coburn wrote that she has “medical equipment implanted in her body and is in intense, chronic pain.”

In an order late in the day, Judge Sidney H. Stein said she can skip the hearing.

Menendez, 70, and his wife, 57, have pleaded not guilty to aiding three New Jersey businessmen in return for bribes of gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and a car.

Much of the evidence shown to jurors since the trial began four weeks ago has focused on Nadine Menendez’s communications with the businessmen and the senator through hundreds of emails, text messages and telephone calls.

Prosecutors on Wednesday showed that her communications with different individuals were often seconds or minutes apart as she juggled conversations with the businessmen and Menendez, such as when money was provided by one of the businessmen to finance a Mercedes-Benz in 2019.

Two of the businessmen, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, are on trial with the senator while a third businessman has pleaded guilty and has been scheduled to testify later in the trial.

The Menendez couple began dating in early 2018 and married in 2020, when the senator moved into his wife’s Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home.

On Monday, Menendez filed to run for reelection as an independent. If victorious, it would be his fourth term as a senator.

He has insisted that anything he did on behalf of the businessmen was part of the work that any elected official carries out on behalf of constituents.

Prosecutors, though, have told a jury that Menendez sought to sell his office to enrich himself, helping Hana get a lucrative monopoly on certifying meat exports to Egypt as meeting Islamic guidelines, and assisting Daibes with investments linked to a member of the Qatari royal family.


By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

RELATED

Society
Toddler Killed and Mother Injured During Tornado in Detroit Suburb

LIVONIA, Mich. — A tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother Wednesday when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit, while emergency workers in Maryland were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado there.

Politics
Who’s Testified, and Who Might, in Hunter Biden’s Firearms Trial
Politics
Why AP Called Rep. Rob Menendez the Winner in New Jersey U.S. House Primary: Race Call Explained

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

ATHENS - As they hosted the world’s biggest shipping exhibition - POSIDONIA - in the Greek capital, the oligarchs whose vessels still rule the waves despite rising challenges said unregulated tankers carrying oil from countries under sanction should be brought under control to protect the coast.

ATHENS - Facing criticism his government hasn’t done enough to hold down high food prices at supermarkets, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said multinationals were taking advantage and repeated he wants European Union help.

ANKARA - In what would amount to legalizing 1974 invasions that seized the northern third of Cyprus, Turkish Minister of Defense Yasar Guler said the occupied side should be recognized as a separate state.

RHODES, Greece - A beach bar operating unlawfully on a Rhodes beach that in 2023 drew attention for putting rented sunbeds and umbrellas on metal platforms in the water has done it again, and this time authorities say it will be closed.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.