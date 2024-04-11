x

April 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Sen. Bob Menendez and Ηis Wife Will Have Separate Bribery Trials, Judge Rules

April 11, 2024
By Associated Press
MENENDEZ
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive at the federal courthouse in New York, Sept. 27, 2023. A federal judge has ruled that Sen. Menendez and his wife will be tried separately on allegations that they participated in a bribery scheme. Judge Sidney H. Stein agreed Thursday , April 11, 2024, to sever and delay Nadine Menedez’s trial after her lawyers said she required treatment for a serious medical condition. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

NEW YORK  — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife will be tried separately on allegations that they participated in a bribery scheme, a federal judge ruled Thursday, agreeing to sever and delay Nadine Menendez’s trial after her lawyers argued that she requires treatment for a serious medical condition.

The New Jersey Democrat’s trial will remain scheduled for May 6 in Manhattan federal court, while Nadine Menendez’s trial was tentatively pushed back to July.

“This trial is going forward without Mrs. Menendez,” said Judge Sidney H. Stein. “The government is going to have to try this case two times.”

Nadine Menendez’s lawyers argued for the move in a letter to Stein this week, saying she was recently diagnosed with an unspecified condition that will require surgery in the next four to six weeks. In court on Thursday, they said she needs more time for testing to understand the nature of the condition.

A lawyer for the senator, Adam Fee, urged the judge not to hold up his client’s day in court over the issue, saying the allegations are a “specter” hanging over Bob Menendez that “effectively removes his ability to run in this year’s election.”

Prosecutors, meanwhile, contended that the entire trial should just be delayed, arguing in a letter to the judge that severing Nadine Menendez’s trial from her husband’s would result in “serious inefficiencies and unfairness” that would require dozens of witnesses to be recalled.

“We’re ready to try this case, we want to try this case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Richenthal said in court. “We don’t want to try this case twice.”

Stein on Thursday also denied motions to dismiss the indictment outright and transfer the case to New Jersey.

The Menendezes and two businessmen have pleaded not guilty to charges that they participated in a bribery scheme in which prosecutors say cash and gold bars were given to the couple in return for the senator carrying out political favors. Bob Menendez chaired the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee until he stepped down from the role in September because of the allegations.

A third businessman, Jose Uribe, has pleaded guilty to bribery charges and agreed to testify against the others at trial. Uribe said he conspired with Nadine Menendez and others to provide her with a Mercedes-Benz in return for access to her husband’s power and influence.

Prosecutors allege that in return for the bribes, Menendez helped one of the businessmen get a lucrative meat-certification deal with Egypt. Menendez helped another associate get a deal with a Qatari investment fund, an indictment alleges.

RELATED

Society
OJ Simpson, Fallen Football Hero Acquitted of Murder in ‘Trial of the Century,’ Dies at 76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J.

Politics
China Sanctions 2 U.S. Defense Companies and Says They Support Arms Sales to Taiwan
Society
Water Pouring Out of Rural Utah Dam Through 60-Foot Crack, Putting Nearby Town at Risk

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scientists Are Grasping at Straws While Trying to Protect Infant Corals from Hungry Fish

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida researchers trying to prevent predatory fish from devouring laboratory-grown coral are grasping at biodegradable straws in an effort to restore what some call the rainforest of the sea.

NEW YORK  — U.S.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J.

CHICAGO – The patriotic flame of the Greek-American diaspora of Illinois overcame the torrential rain in Chicago on April 7 as hundreds of Greek-Americans of all ages from ethnic associations and societies, Greek Orthodox communities and schools, marched through Greektown in the heart of the city.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to Israel's army and the militant group's official media, with Haniyeh accusing Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.