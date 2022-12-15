Seismologists Reassuring about Earthquakes in Evia

Society

ATHENS – Seismologists were reassuring about the earthquakes of up to 4.3 Richter that occurred on Thursday and late on Wednesday night in the Evia region. Gerasimos Papadopoulos, director of research at the Geodynamic Institute, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) that they are aftershocks of the 5.0 Richter earthquake that occurred on November 29.

“We have,” he stressed, “a normal post-seismic sequence and there is no cause for concern.”