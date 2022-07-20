x

July 20, 2022

Seismic Activity Continues in Arkalochori, Crete

July 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – A light earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shook the town of Arkalochori on Crete on Wednesday at noon. The Geodynamic Institute of Athens’ National Observatory said that the tremor’s epicentre was 10 km southeast of Arkalochori and was felt in a large part of eastern Crete. No damage has been reported so far.

Additionally, forty minutes before the 4.5 Richter quake another tremor was recorded in the area measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, University of Athens Seismology Institute said. The area has experienced a series of earthquakes in the past year.

