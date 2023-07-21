Seeking New Relations With Turkey, Greece Says It Won’t Forget Cyprus

Politics

ATHENS – Conspicuous by its absence as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked about a detente was the issue of Cyprus, 36% of which is illegally occupied by Turkish soldiers and settlers.

On the 49th anniversary of two Turkish invasions in 1974 that seized the northern third – and where 35,000 Turkish troops remain – Greece’s Foreign Ministry scrambled to say Cyprus won’t be overlooked.

It said that resolving Cyprus’ situation remains “a top national priority,” for the government although Erdogan, while saying he’s open to talking about the problem, insisted on two separate states, drawing a hard line.

“In coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, we are working systematically to create the conditions that will allow for a just, viable, functional and mutually acceptable solution. A solution that will take into account Cyprus’ status as a member state of the European Union and will free it from the occupying forces and the anachronistic system of guarantees and the invasive rights,” it said.

“A solution of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. No attempt to create a fait accompli on the ground will be accepted and there can be no discussion of a ‘two-state’ scenario,’” it said, creating a potential deal breaker.

“Greece bows to the memory of our fallen brothers and sisters and expresses its respect and gratitude to all Cypriots and Greeks who bravely defended Cyprus,” the statement said.

It added: “Almost half a century later, the Cyprus issue remains an international issue of illegal invasion and occupation, in violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, as is the case with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for a year and a half now.”

Unsaid was Erdogan’s stance of refusing to even recognize Cyprus, with Turkey barring its ships and planes although the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government is a member of the European Union.

Turkey has been trying to join the bloc since 2005, its prospects worsening under the more than two-decade rule of Erdogan, especially after he purged civil society, the courts, education system and military and jailed journalists following a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016.

Despite his intransigence and refusal to recognize Cyprus, the EU said it’s willing to resume talks, but said that depends on whether he softens his hard line about Cyprus, which he has steadfastly refused to do.

It should be noted that both Greece and Cyprus could veto Turkish membership.

The Cyprus Problem, as it’s called, also presents a dilemma to Mitsotakis as he tries to continue a path of diplomacy with Erdogan, who backed off his threats to invade Greece but wants Greek troops off Greek islands near Turkey.