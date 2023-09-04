Seeing Surveillance, Mind Control, Protesters Rally Against New Greek ID

Society

THESSALONIKI – The coming introduction of new identity cards in Greece has propelled a rebellion from critics – many ultra-religious – who believe they contain chips that could track their movements and even control their minds.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tried, to no avail, to persuade the protesters that the cards don’t have any surveillance methods, worry raised afer the National Intelligence Service EYP earlier admitted to bugging the phones of 15,745 people and reports of Predator spyware in use.

Mitsotakis said his New Democracy government wasn’t behind the appearance of the spyware on phones, including a journalist, and told a Cabinet meeting that he IDs will not contain “any chips or cameras or listening devices.”

The non-believers don’t accept that, along the lines of anti-vaxxers who refused to be inoculated against COVID-19 when the pandemic and weren’t required to, ultimately gaining the same benefits and those who took the shots.

The protests against the vaccines included complaints that it was a conspiracy of pharmaceutical companies and governments to alter people’s DNA and also control their minds, refuted by scientists the conspiracy believers didn’t believe.

It’s the same in the case of the new ID’s that will be the size of credit cards and replace larger plastic coated cards that don’t fit in most wallets, but with critics claiming there are surveillance chips in them.

Some 5,000 people gathered in Greece’s second-largest northern port city of Thessaloniki against the new cards and thousands around the country went to police stations to renew existing cards only good until August, 2026.

The new cards are good for 10 years but government assurances that only essential information on them to be read electronically hasn’t convinced the skeptics who see a conspiracy aimed to get them.

Carrying Greek flags and banners, the protesters rallied at Thessaloniki’s iconic White Tower, a waterfront former fortification, chanting slogans and the national anthem in unison against the cards.

They played a speech by the late former head of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Christodoulos of Athens, who had warned of the enemies of the Greek people, with current Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens not taking a stand.

He has called for “judiciousness and prudence” over the issue that has galvanized the most fervent of Greece’s religious groups that has seen them in the forefront of opposing the new cards that will be mandatory in three years anyway.

The machine-readable cards will replace the type of ID currently issued and will contain the same information, such as name, parents’ name, address and height. The only extra information, blood type, is optional.

The protesters’ religious connections pose a problem for the Church of Greece, some of whose bishops encourage the protests and more protest rallies were planned, exasperating the government which keeps close ties with the Church.

The new IDs conform to European Union-wide standards and will be available as of Sept. 25 as Mitsotakis’ government, off to a rocky start since winning re-election in June, tries to hold down the fury.

The announcement that new IDs are on the way has mobilized conspiracy theorists, who see the new cards as a fresh attempt by the authorities to control them through technology.

After Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Oikonomou briefed the cabinet on the new cards, the ministry published a guide for citizens on the new IDs pointing out that it meets EU regulations with upgraded security regulations.

ID cards, such as the Greek ones first issued in 1961, do not have a machine-readable zone (also contained on passports) but can be used to travel within the Schengen Zone of 27 European Union countries without a visa.

The new cards will contain the following information on the front: bearer’s photo, ID number, surname, first name, gender, date of birth, nationality, date of issuance, date of expiry, issuing authority and bearer’s signature.

The bearer’s father’s name, mother’s name, place of birth, blood group (optional), height (required for bearer’s over 24 years of age) and space for the personal citizen number (if introduced) will be recorded on the reverse.