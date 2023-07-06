x

July 6, 2023

Second Greece-Bulgaria Power Transmission Line Now Operational

July 6, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Bulgaria Gas Link
FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov, take part in the the inauguration of a gas pipeline in Komotini, Greece, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)

ATHENS – Moving to further energy collaboration, Greece and Bulgaria have completed a second cross-border power transmission line, moving away from reliance on Russian sources over the invasion of Ukraine.

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) said the new international ultra-high voltage, 400 kV electrical interconnection has begun after a trial run between their system operators, said Balkan Green Energy.

https://balkangreenenergynews.com/second-greece-bulgaria-power-interconnection-becomes-operational/

A permanent working group, staffed by all operators in the region, will determine the new, gradually increasing, available amounts of transmission capacity on the Greece-Bulgaria border with cross-border trade due at the end of the summer.

The total length of the international interconnection, which starts from Nea Santa EHVC in Rodopi and ends at Maritsa East Substation in Bulgaria, is 151 kilometers (94 miles) with 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) in Greek territory.

Greece’s new Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis it is “an important energy project of pan-European interest. The immediate benefits of this cooperation include: enhancing cross-border trade and strengthening energy security in Southeast Europe and the Balkan Peninsula.”

Electricity trade between Greece and Bulgaria has been significant in recent years, the site said, noting that Greece traditionally had large imports through the first transmission line because it needed cheaper Bulgarian power produced by coal and nuclear energy to bring down costs for its consumers.

Given the recent rise of renewable installed capacity in Greece, the country has also begun to export more energy abroad during the hours of the day when renewable production reaches a peak.

Chairman and CEO of IPTO Manos Manousakis said that “over the coming years IPTO is launching new international interconnections with all neighboring states while at the same time supports major intercontinental interconnection projects in the Eastern Mediterranean, with Greece being the main hub.”

