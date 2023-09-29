Second Flood Covered Central Greece, “Nature’s Rage” Brings Woes

Society

ATHENS – Only three weeks after a Biblical-like rainstorm flooded central Greece and destroyed much of the country’s agricultural heartland, it was submerged again when heavy rains covered the region and coastal city of Volos.

The ceaseless rains rained down, driving residents to despair and anger, complaining that the municipality and state – as had happened before the first storm – wasn’t prepared to deal with the catastrophe.

It also hit the island of Evia, Greece’s second-largest, the runoff of water worsened because wildfires there in the summer of 2021 burned almost half the land, including forests and woodlands.

Near Volos, a nearby stream also overflowed, adding to the misery as residents said debris left by the first deluge – Storm Daniel – wasn’t cleared, leading to the followup Storm Elias now wreaking more havoc, said Reuters.

At its worst, Mayor Achilleas Beos said the blinding downpour was so bad that it led to power outages putting 80 percent of the city in the dark and traffic banned from all roads there.

“People can’t stand this anymore. I cannot understand nature’s rage. Protect yourselves,” he said in urging people to stay home before the storm moved on to Evia and did more damage there.

“All of Volos has turned into a lake,” he told state TV. “People’s lives are in danger. Even I remained trapped, and 80 percent of the city is without power … I don’t know where God found so much water. It’s like the story of Noah’s Ark.”

Elias followed close on the heels of Daniel, the most intense storm to hit Greece since records began in 1930, battered the region for three days earlier in September, officials left to deal with the aftermath and awaiting aid.

Many Volos residents said authorities weren’t prepared despite what had happened with Daniel. “This was foretold,” Yannis Gavanoudis, a 70-year old pensioner, told the news agency. “They didn’t do their job properly.”

Daniel turned central Greece into an inland sea, flooding homes, damaging road infrastructure and farms near Volos, Karditsa and Larissa and more than 200,000 animals drowned, causing infection worries.

Elias dumped several months-worth of rain in less than a day as it swept across Greece, closing schools again as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis mobilized state emergency services, including the military, said CNN.

During Daniel, Volos experienced more than 10 times its average September rainfall, the city getting 11.7 inches of rain in 14 hours, said the World Meteorological Organization.

“The floods caused by Storm Daniel, which followed devastating wildfires in the country, “have the fingerprints of climate change,” Greek environment minister Theodoros Skylakakis told CNN earlier.

“We have had the warmest summer on record. The sea was very warm, which led to this unique meteorological event,” he said, before Elias swept in and doubled down on the damage done.

Residents in Volos, a city of nearly 140,000, used plastic buckets to scoop mud out of their homes to try to protect their belongings, said Al Jazeera, including . 83-year-old Apostolis Dafereras, who has lived in a suburb city since 1955.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Dafereras said as he tried to push mud and flood water out of his home, the news site’s report said before the storm finally relented, leaving people to survey what it had wrought.

So many angry residents and authorities say that they were not ready for Elias because they were still cleaning up from Daniel, said the news site Yahoo of their complaints they were left on their own again.

“We couldn’t believe our eyes, what we were seeing,” a Volos resident told Reuters. “In the last two weeks, they came only four or five days to clear the debris from the river from the previous catastrophe, (and) yesterday afternoon, at about five o’clock, the river was blocked up from debris under the bridge.”

More than 250 people were evacuated from the area that included parts of Thessaly that were drowned by Daniel, leaving people to wonder when the skies would stop opening.

“We stayed in our homes to avoid harm. I was afraid the water had reached here (showing chest),” 45-year-old Vassilis Doursovitis told Reuters, adding that, “I was and I stayed in the house, and I kept thinking I will drown.”

“We came to see the cars, they were destroyed, there was no police, no fire department, the phones were not working, we could not communicate with anyone,” he added.

Bulldozers took to the streets after the rains stopped to try to push around the mud to direct a river away. “It is ten times worse than the first time. The water was higher than a meter, (39.37 inches)” homeowner Panagiotis Patras told Reuters while digging through mud in his driveway. “I had two cars here. It took those. My yard, as you can see, is a mess. The water reached a certain level. It entered the house; the only good thing is that no one died.”