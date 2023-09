Politics

Party elections for the selection of a new president in SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The second and final round of elections for the leadership of main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance will be held on Sunday.

The candidates are Efi Achtsioglou and Stefanos Kasselakis, with the former receiving 36.18% of the votes in the first round and the latter 44.91%. Some 148,821 Syriza members had voted in the first round on September 17.

Achtsioglou will be casting her vote at the Athens district of Egaleo’s town hall at 11:00 am, while Kasselakis will be casting his at the Galaxias cultural center in Nea Smirni at 12:00 noon.