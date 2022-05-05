x

May 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Second Amendment of US-Greece MDCA Tabled in Parliament

May 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
US Greece
FILE- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias shake hands after signing the renewal of the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

ATHENS – The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry’s legislative act for the ratification of the Second Protocol of Amendment to the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) was tabled in Greek parliament on Thursday.

The MDCA’s second amendment was signed by Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on October 14, 2021.

As Blinken had noted in a letter to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in October, “The MDCA is the bedrock of our defense cooperation and has helped strengthen our common defense for more than three decades. This second amendment to the MDCA in as many years demonstrates the continued ability and resolve of the United States and Greece to address the security challenges of today and tomorrow through our strategic relationship.”

His counterpart Dendias had noted at the time that the agreement “safeguards Greek interests and we believe it also creates a protective shield for our country,” while he had also pointed out that the agreement did not turn against any country specifically.

The legislation will be reviewed by the parliament’s Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, May 10.

It is scheduled to be debated and voted in a plenary session on Thursday, May 12.

RELATED

Politics
Greece Pledges New State Aid to Counter Rising Power Bills (Video)

ATHENS — Greece's prime minister on Thursday promised new state support to shield households from rising electricity costs, saying the country was forced to act alone after its European Union partners failed to adopt a joint response to the problem.

Society
Greece: 5,191 New COVID Cases on Thursday; 30 Deaths
Politics
Parliament Returns to Full Capacity after Greece Eases COVID Restrictions

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mary Zournazi’s Film My Rembetika Blues Now Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK – Award-winning Greek-Australian filmmaker Mary Zournazi spoke with The National Herald about her documentary film My Rembetika Blues which is being released in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings