Second Amendment of US-Greece MDCA Tabled in Parliament

FILE- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias shake hands after signing the renewal of the U.S.-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

ATHENS – The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry’s legislative act for the ratification of the Second Protocol of Amendment to the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) was tabled in Greek parliament on Thursday.

The MDCA’s second amendment was signed by Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on October 14, 2021.

As Blinken had noted in a letter to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in October, “The MDCA is the bedrock of our defense cooperation and has helped strengthen our common defense for more than three decades. This second amendment to the MDCA in as many years demonstrates the continued ability and resolve of the United States and Greece to address the security challenges of today and tomorrow through our strategic relationship.”

His counterpart Dendias had noted at the time that the agreement “safeguards Greek interests and we believe it also creates a protective shield for our country,” while he had also pointed out that the agreement did not turn against any country specifically.

The legislation will be reviewed by the parliament’s Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, May 10.

It is scheduled to be debated and voted in a plenary session on Thursday, May 12.