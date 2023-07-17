Searing Temperatures Closed Acropolis, Leaving Tourists in Lurch

Society

A tourist drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – A heat wave that’s expected to see temperatures hit 113 degrees and led to temporary closures of the Acropolis – without warning to tourists who would have broiled on the rocks – is expected to last through July in Greece.

It was so hot that even as some visitors to the ancient site were upset at finding it was closed at times during the high heat of the afternoon – no shade found there – that others said they understood why.

Red Cross staff handed out bottled water to tourists standing in lines with up to two hours wait as the site was getting some 17,000 visitors a day were left to wilt in the ceaseless sun and baking temperatures.

One visitor said he was disappointed as his cruise ship would depart later in the day.

“I even bought a 50-euro ($56.10 ticket to skip the line to enter and I couldn’t enter the place,” Hector from Mexico told The Associated Press, while others who were able to enter before it shut were delighted.

Sylvia from Colombia, said she came prepared. “We have water, we have some ventilators,” she told the news site. “And I think it’s always an amazing experience to be here.”

Red Cross coordinator Ioanna Fotopoulou said paramedics on hand administered first aid to a number of tourists exhibiting symptoms of dehydration and experiencing fainting spells.

The Ancient Agora and Kerameikos sites, however, will remain open, authorities said. Some tourists were left disappointed in front of the site’s closed entrance, saying the official website had not provided enough information.

“I am not feeling really comfortable about it, but what can we do?” said Serbian human resources director Sonya Ivkovic, who planned to return for the reopening at 5 in the afternoon.

MAD DOGS AND ENGLISHMEN

“We weren’t expecting it, we just came and thought it would be open,” Emelie Den, a doctor from Australia, told Agence France-Presse (AFP.) “Kind of caught us off guard but makes sense, it is really, really hot today… we’ve been drinking lots,” she said.

In a feature, the British newspaper The Guardian’s correspondent Helena Smith, a long-time veteran in the country, said that while Greeks know about dealing with it, this time it’s difficult even for them with extreme temperatures.

“Temperatures were of such magnitude that they called for measures never before seen in a country that prides itself on being the first in Europe to have appointed an official dedicated solely to dealing with the challenges of global heating,” she said.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/15/acropolis-greece-closed-heatwave-48c

The temperature on the exposed ancient rocks of the Acropolis was said to likely hit 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) at its worst, which make being there like standing on a charcoal pit.

Annali Kemp was there with her two teenage children and husband, Steve, who wanted to leave when he saw the lines but was convinced to stay for a once-in-a-lifetime look for many.

“We now live in New Zealand where there are no antiquities, so you put up with the heat, and God was it hot, so hot that for the first time – and please feel free to write this – I didn’t have any hot flushes.”

Greece is dependent on tourism as its biggest revenue engine that’s on a path to break the record set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck early in 2020 and essentially shut down international travel for two years.

“The prospect of Iraq-like temperatures causing havoc at the symbol of democracy is a risk no Athens government is willing to take when attracting record visitor numbers is on the minds of policymakers,” said the report.

Leo Grafstein, an American doctor, told the newspaper that his family had come from Rome “and the heat was brutal but there were none of these measures,” indicating the water being handed out at the Acropolis and some shade provided.