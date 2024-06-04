x

June 4, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

Searing Heat – 108 Degrees – Bakes Cyprus, Severe Water Shortages Too

June 4, 2024
By The National Herald
People walk during a heatwave at Ledra Street, a popular shopping thoroughfare in the medieval core of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
FILE - People walk during a heatwave at Ledra Street, a popular shopping thoroughfare in the medieval core of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Summer heat has hit Cyprus like a blast furnace, temperatures expected to as high as 108 degrees on June 4 in some inland spots just as hordes of tourists have descended on the island and were heading for beaches and resorts.

The Cyprus Meteorological Service put out a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures for midday and afternoon hours and the Forestry Department called for vigilance with the risk of fires at a high red alert level.

The penalties for lighting a fire without a permit are severe on the island and can reach up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 50,000 euros ($54,345) or both, the only exception being for preparing food and only in designated picnic areas.

Residents were also urged to be careful about accidentally starting fires with activities like using tools or agricultural machinery that generate heat, sparks, or flames, such as grinders, oxy-fuel welding, and electric welding.
The broiling temperatures come as the island is experiencing a critical water shortage. Philippos Tymvios, Director of the Meteorological Department, telling Phileleftheros that this year ranks as the 10th driest on record in the last 123 years.

https://in-cyprus.philenews.com/local/cyprus-faces-water-shortage-as-reservoirs-reach-critical-levels/

That has seen reservoirs drying up and some all the way to the bottom, according to data from the Water Development Department, with nationwide storage at just 42.1 percent of capacity compared to 65.6 percent at the same time in 2023.

It’s as low as 20.2 percent at the dam in Argaka, 28.6 percent in Kalavasos and 29.1 percent at Vyzakia while Kouris – the country’s largest dam – is down to 36.5 percent capacity during a near drought with next to no rainfall, the rainy season over.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus Foreign Minister Pushes Two-State Solution for Palestinians

NICOSIA - As Cyprus has rejected a demand by the occupied Turkish-Cypriot side for permanent partition and two states, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said it’s the only answer to end the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Society
On Cyprus, An Apolitical TikTok Influencer Seeks EU Parliament Seat 
Politics
Britain’s Political Rivals Want Flights Allowed to Occupied Cyprus Side

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

ATHENS - The University of Athens, which in 2020 welcomed foreign students into their first English-language courses in a bid to bring in revenues, is now seeing the first graduates and hoping to make the school more international.

ATHENS - The abrupt bankruptcy of Europe’s third-largest tour operator and a major agency for visitors to Greece - Germany’s FTI - left some 7,500 tourists stranded in Greece and the government and hoteliers scrambling to help them.

NICOSIA - Summer heat has hit Cyprus like a blast furnace, temperatures expected to as high as 108 degrees on June 4 in some inland spots just as hordes of tourists have descended on the island and were heading for beaches and resorts.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States urged the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.