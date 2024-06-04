Searing Heat – 108 Degrees – Bakes Cyprus, Severe Water Shortages Too

Society

NICOSIA – Summer heat has hit Cyprus like a blast furnace, temperatures expected to as high as 108 degrees on June 4 in some inland spots just as hordes of tourists have descended on the island and were heading for beaches and resorts.

The Cyprus Meteorological Service put out a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures for midday and afternoon hours and the Forestry Department called for vigilance with the risk of fires at a high red alert level.

The penalties for lighting a fire without a permit are severe on the island and can reach up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 50,000 euros ($54,345) or both, the only exception being for preparing food and only in designated picnic areas.

Residents were also urged to be careful about accidentally starting fires with activities like using tools or agricultural machinery that generate heat, sparks, or flames, such as grinders, oxy-fuel welding, and electric welding.

The broiling temperatures come as the island is experiencing a critical water shortage. Philippos Tymvios, Director of the Meteorological Department, telling Phileleftheros that this year ranks as the 10th driest on record in the last 123 years.

That has seen reservoirs drying up and some all the way to the bottom, according to data from the Water Development Department, with nationwide storage at just 42.1 percent of capacity compared to 65.6 percent at the same time in 2023.

It’s as low as 20.2 percent at the dam in Argaka, 28.6 percent in Kalavasos and 29.1 percent at Vyzakia while Kouris – the country’s largest dam – is down to 36.5 percent capacity during a near drought with next to no rainfall, the rainy season over.