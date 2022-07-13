x

July 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Search Continues for Missing Tourist in Halkidiki

July 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
4395403_17_0_type13265
Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

HALKIDIKI – The search continued on Wednesday for a young tourist from North Macedonia who has been missing since Saturday, when he was swept away by a powerful sea current while swimming at Myti beach, in Posidi, Halkidiki.

The search effort resumed early on Wednesday morning with volunteer rescue workers and a coast guard patrol boat. An underwater drone had also joined search efforts on Tuesday but without any result.

RELATED

Politics
Now There Are 8: UK Leader Field Slims as Nominations Close

LONDON — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot.

Society
Fire Breaks Out at the Premises of Real FM
Politics
New Pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria Offsets Russian Gas Cut

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings