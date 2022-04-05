Greek Mom Charged with Killing Daughter Kept in Detention

Society

A 33-year-old woman, right with the hood of her coat up, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court, in Athens, Greece, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A 33-year-old mother charged with killing her 9-year-0ld daughter with a cat anaesthetic was ordered kept in pre-trail detention, up t9 18 months in Greece, and under protection to prevent attacks from inmates.

Authorities have not identified the woman, but her lawyers have named her as Roula Pispirigou from the western port city of Patras, with the investigation now looking into the deaths of her other two daughters since 2019.

She was taken into court, guarded by a phalanx of police officers as scuffles broke out when a crowd yelled “Death! Death!” and tried to break through to get their hands on her.

She has denied any wrongdoing, and her lawyer said that his client believes the death she has been charged with may be due to medical error, without explaining how it may have happened three times.

Hospital officials said there was no error while the daughter, Giorgina, was being treated for a heart condition and died when staff said only her mother was in the room and that they were suspicious of her activities.

The case has gripped public attention in Greece, with most media routinely referring to the suspect as a murderer — reviling her, among other things, for allegedly having displayed little emotion at the deaths of her children.

She was arrested after the drug ketamine was found in tissue samples of her daughter who died in January following a lengthy stay in the hospital, with reports the mother had asked if there were surveillance cameras in the room.

A panel of senior coroners is also leading a review into the deaths of the suspect’s two other daughters: a 3-year-old from liver failure in 2019 and a 6-month-old in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.

The case has shocked and outraged a nation as UNICEF, the United Nations body overseeing children’s rights, said Greece is the worst country in the European Union for quality of life for children who are deemed at risk.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)