Screening of ‘Tailor’ with Hellenic Film Society at SNF Library in NYC, March 18

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society USA presents a screening of ‘Tailor’ followed by an in-person Q&A with director Sonia Liza Kenterman at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL), 455 Fifth Avenue, 7th floor, in Midtown Manhattan, on Monday, March 18, 6 PM.

The film, recommended for adults 18 and up, is in Greek with English subtitles. The running time is 100 minutes.

Registration is required for this free screening: https://shorturl.at/PR056.

Tailor is a coming-of-old-age story set against the economic crisis in Greece. It tells the story of Nikos, a master tailor, who doesn’t really fit in the world and is withdrawn into the attic of his father’s tailoring shop. With the shop about to be repossessed and his father suddenly taken ill, the imaginative Nikos decides to take action: since customers no longer come to his shop, then he will take his shop to them. He builds a wondrously strange bricolage coach— a tailor shop on wheels— and navigates the streets of Athens to sell his wares. After a rocky start, he finds success in the poor outskirts, where life seems not to have changed for over a century.

Tailor is Sonia Liza Kenterman’s first feature film. It is a Greek-German-Belgian co-production. The script was written by Kenterman and the American writer Tracy Sunderland. Tailor has been released in cinemas in Greece, Germany, Austria, Japan, Spain and Hong Kong. It will also be released in cinemas in China, Taiwan, Switzerland, Brazil, Slovenia, Turkey and South Korea.

In Germany, it opened in 200 cinemas across the country and was screening for 13 weeks. In Japan, it was in the cinemas for 15 weeks and, following its cinematic success, was nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Japanese Academy Awards.

This program is made possible by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

All programs are subject to change or cancellation.

Doors will open 30 minutes before the program begins. For free events, the Library generally overbooks to ensure a full house. Priority will be given to those who have registered in advance, but registration does not guarantee admission. All registered seats are released shortly before start time, and seats may become available at that time. A standby line will form 30 minutes before the program.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/oxEG4.