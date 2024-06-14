x

June 14, 2024

Scotland Fans Making Their Team Feel at Home Ahead of Euro 2024 Opener Against Host Nation Germany

June 14, 2024
By Associated Press
Euro 2024 Soccer Germany Scotland
Two men play bagpipes at the 'Marienplatz' square before a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MUNICH (AP) — Scotland supporters are doing their best to make their team feel right at home in Germany ahead of its opening game against the host nation at the European Championship.

Tens of thousands of fans have arrived in Munich over the past few days, turning the streets into a riot of color and noise — and filling the coffers of local bars. And more were expected ahead of Friday evening’s game.

Scotland hasn’t played a European Championship match abroad since 1992 and its supporters, nicknamed the Tartan Army, are certainly making the most of it.

“It feels as if most of the country are (here),” Scotland captain Andy Robertson said.

A man plays bagpipes as passengers cheer after disembarking from a train in Munich before a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

In the buildup to Friday’s Euro 2024 opener against host nation Germany, fans wearing kilts and waving Scottish flags have been dancing and singing as the sound of bagpipes fills the air.

Many have filled pubs and bars but no trouble has been reported, with the Scots largely creating a joyous atmosphere as they revel in a rare opportunity to travel abroad to see their team play in a major tournament.

Scotland played in the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 but that was held in several different countries and there were also travel restrictions because of the coronavirus. Before that, it hadn’t qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Scotland’s soccer fans party at the ‘Marienplatz’ square next to the town hall in downtown, Munich , Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Euro 2024 soccer tournament takes place in Germany from June 14 until July 14. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

“I think we should all be proud that we’re here,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “Been a long time, since 1998, when we actually traveled abroad to be involved in a major tournament like this. That’s why the nation is so excited I think.”

The Scottish FA estimated back in March that 100,000 fans would travel to Germany. British media is reporting double that figure.

“It gives us a big boost,” Clarke said. “We know they’re here to support us and they’re going to be behind us every minute, every game. That’s really important for us.

Scotland’s soccer fans party at Marienplatz square next to the town hall in downtown, Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Euro 2024 soccer tournament takes place in Germany from June 14 until July 14. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

“We’ve had a little taste of it down in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where we’re based. Some people down there have made the walk to training more enjoyable … I hope they enjoy themselves and behave themselves.”

___
By DANIELLA MATAR AP Sports Writer

A Scotland soccer fan drinks beer in ‘Marienplatz’ square next to the town hall in downtown, Munich , Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. The Euro 2024 soccer tournament takes place in Germany from June 14 until July 14. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

