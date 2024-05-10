x

May 10, 2024

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

May 10, 2024
By Associated Press
APTOPIX California Sick Pelicans
A sick pelican sits on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, May 7, 2024. It is not immediately clear what is sickening the birds. Some wildlife experts noted the pelicans are malnourished, though marine life abounds off the Pacific Coast. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

Lifeguards spotted a cluster of two dozen sick pelicans earlier this week on a pier in coastal Newport Beach and called in wildlife experts to assist.

Debbie McGuire, executive director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, said the birds are the latest group that they’ve tried to save after taking in more than 100 other pelicans that were anemic, dehydrated and weighing only half of what they should.

“They are starving to death and if we don’t get them into care, they will die,” McGuire said. “It really is a crisis.”

It is not immediately clear what is sickening the birds. Some wildlife experts noted the pelicans are malnourished even though marine life abounds off the Pacific Coast.

Bird Rescue, which runs two wildlife centers in Northern and Southern California, reported 110 sick pelicans in the past three weeks, many entangled in fishing line or hooks. A similar event occurred in 2022, the group said.

Wildlife organizations are focused on caring for the birds until they can be released back into the wild.


By EUGENE GARCIA Associated Press

Debbie McGuire, left, executive director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, and Newport Beach police officers prepare cages to rescue sick pelicans in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Lindsey Campbell, left, a senior wildlife tech, is assisted by volunteer Lan Wiborg in feeding a malnourished brown pelican at Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Brown pelicans that were starving recuperate at the Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Friday, May 3, 2024, after a mass stranding of species over the past few weeks. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

