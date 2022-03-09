Schools in Several Suburbs of Athens to Remain Closed on Thursday Due to Snowstorm

Society

ATHENS – Primary and secondary schools in northern suburbs of Athens and other sectors of Attica will be shut down on Thursday due to inclement weather, the Region of Attica said on Wednesday.

Following consultations of Regional Director George Patoulis with government and local officials, schools in the following areas will operate remotely due to low temperatures:

– Northern suburbs of Athens, including among others Aghia Paraskevi, Chalandri, Filothei-Psychiko, Kifissia, Maroussi, and Papagos-Cholargos.

– Eastern suburbs of Athens (including among others Lavreotiki, Markopoulo, Acharnes and Spata) except for the municipality of Vari, Voula and Vouliagmeni, where most schools will remain open.

– Western suburbs will vary, with Fili shutting down all schools, for example.

– Central suburbs vary within the suburb, e.g. in Vironas, the Karea district schools specifically will shut down.

– Schools in Piraeus, Argosaronic Islands, and the southern and western sectors of Athens will operate as usual.

Weather conditions will be reviewed on Thursday and directions issued on Thursday for Friday’s shutdowns.

An earlier announcement by the Education Ministry said that primary and secondary schools in areas shut down due to the weather will hold distance-learning classes on Thursday.

Regional authorities have called for shutdowns due to the ‘Philippos’ weather front that includes snowfall.