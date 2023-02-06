x

February 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 39ºF

Society

Schools and Kindergartens to Remain Shut in Most of Attica on Tuesday

February 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Weather
A woman with an umbrella walks past the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATTICA – Schools in several municipalities in Attica region, kindergartens will remain closed on Tuesday due to expected adverse weather conditions, Attica Region announced on Monday.

Remaining shut on Tuesday will be the following municipalities:

– Eastern Attica, except for the municipalities of Voula-Vari-Vouliagmeni

– Western Attica, except for Megara municipality

– The northern Athens municipalities of Agia Paraskevi, Papagos, Holargos, Penteli, Filothei-Psychiko, Metamorfossi, Kifissia, Nea Ionia, Chalandri, Maroussi, Vrilissia, Pefki-Likovrisi, Iraklion

– The Central Athens municipalities of Zografou, Vironas, Kessariani and Ilioupoli.

Several schools and kindergartens will also remain shut in the municipalities of Piraeus, Koridallos, Chaidari and Petroupolis.

Classes are expected to be held online, as they did on Monday.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Holds Teleconference on Earthquake in Türkiye and Weather Developments

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was briefed on Monday on requests for aid and the way this can be offered to Türkiye that is suffering from the repercussions of the devastating earthquake but also on the progress of the cold wave "Barbara" at a teleconference he had on Monday with the responsible ministries.

Politics
Dutch MEP Says Greece Must Reveal Phone Bugging Before Elections
Society
Snow Reaches Acropolis, Halts Services in Greece (Video & Photos)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.