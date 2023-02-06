Schools and Kindergartens to Remain Shut in Most of Attica on Tuesday

Society

A woman with an umbrella walks past the Runner, a sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, during a snowstorm, in Athens, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A cold snap sweeping across southern Greece has caused blackouts, highway closures, and service disruptions. Schools were closed in Athens, along with court houses and multiple services. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATTICA – Schools in several municipalities in Attica region, kindergartens will remain closed on Tuesday due to expected adverse weather conditions, Attica Region announced on Monday.

Remaining shut on Tuesday will be the following municipalities:

– Eastern Attica, except for the municipalities of Voula-Vari-Vouliagmeni

– Western Attica, except for Megara municipality

– The northern Athens municipalities of Agia Paraskevi, Papagos, Holargos, Penteli, Filothei-Psychiko, Metamorfossi, Kifissia, Nea Ionia, Chalandri, Maroussi, Vrilissia, Pefki-Likovrisi, Iraklion

– The Central Athens municipalities of Zografou, Vironas, Kessariani and Ilioupoli.

Several schools and kindergartens will also remain shut in the municipalities of Piraeus, Koridallos, Chaidari and Petroupolis.

Classes are expected to be held online, as they did on Monday.