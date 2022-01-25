Greece: Shutdowns of Schools Extended to Wednesday

Society

ATHENS – Schools will remain shut in the six regions of Greece under obligatory holidays on Wednesday as well, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday, as the country tries to cope with the aftermath of a severe snowstorm.

The shutdown includes distance learning, private and public schools, all levels of education from preschool to university, and there will be no self tests required for the day, either.

The six regions facing problems after ‘Elpis’ thundersnow hit Greece on Monday include Attica, Viotia, and the islands or island groups of the Dodecanese Islands, the Cyclades, Evia and Crete.

Day-care centres in the Attica will also remain closed on Wednesday also, according to a decision taken by the Attica Region after consulting with the education and civil protection ministries, as well as local mayors and regional deputy governors.

“Our first priority remains the safety of pupils, their parents and teaching staff,” said Attica Region governor George Patoulis on Tuesday, adding that the possibility of closing schools on Thursday will be decided after reassessing the situation in relation to the weather.

The decision to keep schools closed was taken in light of forecasts for icy conditions and very low temperatures on Wednesday, the fact that the majority of roads in municipalities are still blocked by snow and the need to observe measures to protect against the spread of Covid-19, which requires that classes be held with the windows open to provide good ventilation.

Patoulis noted that the severity of the weather had vindicated the decision to close schools and daycare centres on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday’s open markets cancelled in Attica

Open markets (laikes agores) scheduled on Wednesday in the Region of Attica are cancelled due to continuing harsh weather conditions, the Development & Investments Ministry and the market’s authority said on Tuesday.

Announcements for the reopening will be announced at a later date, based on weather developments, the authority said.