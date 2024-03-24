x

Scholarship Program Metropolis of Boston Accepting Applications

March 24, 2024
By The National Herald
ΜΕΘΟΔΙΟΣ-ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑ-ΣΙΚΑΓΟΥ-1
FILE - A commemorative photo of the visit of Goyans and their parish priest, Fr. Sotirios Malamis, from the Holy Ascension of Our Lord in Lincolnshire, IL to His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston. Shown are Fr. Theodore Barbas chancellor of the Metropolis of Boston and Panos Coufos Youth Director of the Metropolis of Boston. (Photo: Metropolis of Boston)

BOSTON – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston is pleased to offer 2024-2025 academic year scholarship opportunities for U.S. and Canadian students of Greek descent entering their second, third, or fourth year of undergraduate studies. The annual scholarships are provided by endowments generously gifted by the Charles C. Condes Trust (four scholarships) and the St. George’s Hellenic Benefit Society of Tsamantas (one scholarship).

The Charles C. Condes Memorial Scholarships were bequeathed by Charles C. Condes of Illinois, a lifelong philanthropist who was a great believer in the power of education and an admirer of all things Hellenic. His endowment demonstrates his pride in the Greek-American and Greek-Canadian students who represent the future of Hellenism and Orthodox Christianity in the United States and Canada.

The St. George’s Hellenic Benefit Society of Tsamantas Scholarships were established in memory of the pioneering sons and daughters of the village of Tsamantas, Epirus, who settled in Worcester, MA at the end of the 19th century. The 2024 scholarship award is named after Stavros Bellos, the village’s greatest benefactor.

Applicants must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate two or four-year degree program at an accredited college or university located in the U.S. or Canada. Students can apply online through the Metropolis of Boston Scholarship Portal.

All parish priests and parish council members throughout the U.S. and Canada are kindly requested to share this information through their local parish’s print and/or electronic communications channels. Please note that all U.S. and Canadian college/university students of Greek descent are encouraged to apply.

The Boston Metropolis will recognize the scholarship recipients at the annual Metropolis Ministry Awards Banquet on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Applications are being accepted as of March 1, 2024. The deadline for applications is April 12, 2024. Awards will be announced beginning on Monday, May 20, 2024. The Metropolis Scholarship Committee urges students to apply for this opportunity and looks forward to recognizing their achievements this year and for years to come.

For further information and to apply for the scholarship, please click on this link: https://boston.goarch.org/ministries/scholarships.

