Schedule of Greece’s Archaeological Sites, Museums with Different Open Hours on May 21

ATHENS – Some archaeological sites and museums in Greece will close early on election Sunday (May 21), according to the Ministry of Culture & Sports.

In a statement, the ministry announced that all museums and sites will adhere to their official summer schedule on that day, as indicated on their website (see link below), with the following exceptions:

In Athens: The Acropolis & slopes, the Ancient Agora, Areopagus Hill, Stoa of Attalus Museum, the Roman Agora, and Hadrian’s Library will be open from 08:00 to 17:00. The Kerameikos Cemetery and Museum, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, and the Lycaeum of Aristotle will be open from 08:00 to 15:00.

In Achaia (Western Peloponnese), the Archaeological Museum of Patras will be open from 08:00 to 15:30.

In Viotia (Boeotia), the Archaeological Museum of Thebes will be open from 08:00 to 14:00.

In Preveza (Northwestern Greece), the Archaeological site and Museum of Nicopolis will be open from 08:00 to 15:00.

In the Chalkidiki peninsula (Northern Greece), the Basilica of Sophronius will be open from 09:30 to 15:30, while the Tower of Galatista and the Tower of Ouranopolis (Prosphorion) will be open from 08:30 to 14:00.

Please take note that the following sites will be closed on May 21: The Megalopolis Theater archaeological site and the Mantineia archaeological site (both located in Arcadia, Central Peloponnese), and the Methoni Castle (in Southwestern Peloponnese).

(To access the English-language site of the ministry containing the opening hours for Greek sites and museums, please download it from here.)