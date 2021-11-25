Save The Trees: Resisters Block Work on Athens Metro Stations

Society

Commuters wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, use the escalators of Keramikos Metro station in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Construction work at two stations of a new line of the Athens underground Metro system is being stymied by opponents, especially in the anarchist stronghold of Exarcia, upset over the work and trees that would be felled.

The targets are the planned stations there and nearby Evangelismos, near a major hospital which has another stop already in operation, the Attiko Metro company hoping an educational campaign will stop resistance, said Kathimerini.

The objection is to removing trees in Rizari Park next to Evangelismos to make way for the construction site, the agency looking at other ways to restrict the construction site to the “absolutely necessary” area, so fewer trees are cut down.

In Exarchia, locals have been preventing crews from initiating work in the central square which is a major hangout for residents but the Metro company said there’s no chance of canceling the work, only to modify its work.

The contract for the preliminary works for the stations of Line 4 was signed in the summer. Construction is already under way at Katehaki, Veikou, Akadimias, Kolonaki, Evangelismos and Alexandras stops.