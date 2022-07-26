x

July 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Greece

Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in Greece: First EU Visit since Khashoggi Killing

July 26, 2022
By TNH Staff
Greece Saudi Arabia
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a welcoming ceremony, in Athens, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, Pool)

ATHENS, Greece – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday, July 26 on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation.

Bin Salman, who is traveling with a large government and business delegation, met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and will attend the signing of a series of bilateral investment and defense agreements.

Khashoggi, a U.S.-based journalist, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Constantinople and his body was dismembered with a bone saw, according to Turkish officials.

A U.S. intelligence report, made public last year, said the crown prince likely approved the killing but he has denied any involvement.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Greek National Anthem prior to their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Greece has forged close ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years as it seeks allies in the wider region to address long-standing tension with neighbor Turkey, mostly over sea boundaries and drilling rights. Last year, Greece and Saudi Arabia held joint military exercises out of the Greek island of Crete, and Athens lent the kingdom a missile battery from its Patriot air defense system.

The two countries are also planning a data cable link worth a reported 800 million euros that would run under the Mediterranean Sea and be completed in 2025.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Athens, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Bin Salman arrived in Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that triggered widespread international condemnation. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The Saudi Prince’s trip to Greece follows his meeting earlier with month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with President Joe Biden. Mitsotakis visited Saudi Arabia last October and met the crown prince who also later received visits from French President Emmanuel Macron and the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

RELATED

Society
Athens Prosecutor Orders Urgent Investigation into Fatal Helicopter Accident

ATHENS - An urgent preliminary investigation was ordered on Tuesday into the accidental death of a 22-year-old Briton at the Spata heliport, East Attica, on Monday.

Society
Appeals Hearing for Golden Dawn Adjourned until September 28
Politics
PASOK Leader Androulakis Reports Attempt to Tap His Mobile Phone

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings