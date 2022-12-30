x

December 30, 2022

Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr Says it Has Signed Cristiano Ronaldo

December 30, 2022
By Associated Press
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar. Photo: twitter.com/AlNassrFC_EN

Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr on Friday announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team’s jersey, with the club hailing the deal as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. He is coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer King Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

'Greatest of All Time': Pelé as Described by His Peers
US, Greece, Italy, Britain Win at United Cup

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville election officials made erroneous updates to voter lists for last month's election and failed to follow steps to make sure they were accurate, leading more than 430 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in the wrong races, the state's elections coordinator determined in a review released Friday.

PARIS — France and Spain will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday.

MIAMI - Starting New Year's Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama on Jan.

