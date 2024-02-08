x

February 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Science

Saturn’s Death Star-looking Moon May Have Vast Underground Ocean

February 8, 2024
By Associated Press
Saturn Moon Ocean
This Feb. 13, 2010 image provided by NASA shows Saturn's moon Mimas and it's large Herschel Crater, captured by the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have found the best evidence yet of a vast, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn’s Death Star lookalike mini moon.

The French-led team analyzed changes in Mimas’ orbit and rotation and reported Wednesday that a hidden ocean 12 to 18 miles (20 to 30 kilometers) beneath the frozen crust was more likely than an elongated rocky core. The scientists based their findings on observations by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which observed Saturn and its more than 140 moons for more than a decade before diving through the ringed planet’s atmosphere in 2017 and burning up.

Barely 250 miles (400 kilometers) in diameter, the heavily cratered moon lacks the fractures and geysers — typical signs of subsurface activity — of Saturn’s Enceladus and Jupiter’s Europa.

“Mimas was probably the most unlikely place to look for a global ocean — and liquid water more generally,” co-author Valery Lainey of the Paris Observatory said in an email. “So that looks like a potential habitable world. But nobody knows how much time is needed for life to arise.”

Results were published in the journal Nature.

The ocean is believed to fill half of Mimas’ volume, according to Lainey. Yet it represents only 1.2% to 1.4% of Earth’s oceans given the moon’s petite size. Despite being so small, Mimas boasts the second largest impact crater of any moon in the solar system — the reason it’s compared to the fictional Death Star space station in “Star Wars.”

“The idea that relatively small, icy moons can harbor young oceans is inspiring,” SETI Institute’s Matija Cuk and Southwest Research Institute’s Alyssa Rose Rhoden wrote in an accompanying editorial. They were not part of the study.

Believed between 5 million and 15 million years old, too young to mark the moon’s surface, this subterranean ocean would have an overall temperature right around freezing, according to Lainey. But at the seafloor, he said the water temperature could be much warmer.

Co-author Nick Cooper of Queen Mary University of London said the existence of a “remarkably young” ocean of liquid water makes Mimas a prime candidate for studying the origin of life.

Discovered in 1789 by English astronomer William Herschel, Mimas is named after a giant in Greek mythology.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

RELATED

Health
‘You Are What You Eat’: 2024 Netflix Twin Documentary Shows Vegan Health Benefits

A popular new Netflix documentary tracking identical twins' diets shows the potential health benefits of a vegan diet.

Science
Meta Says it Will Label AI-generated Images on Facebook and Instagram
Health
Deadly Decadelong Listeria Outbreak Linked to Cotija and Queso Fresco from a California Business

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Toby Keith, Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62 after Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK - Toby Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, has died.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have found the best evidence yet of a vast, young ocean beneath the icy exterior of Saturn's Death Star lookalike mini moon.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened a teleconference with top officials of Greek embassies and Permanent Missions abroad on Wednesday, to ensure Greek communities are informed about this option, which he called a significant democratic advancement for Greece.

JERUSALEM— U.S.

ATHENS - While many Greek households are grappling with inflation and the high cost of food and other essentials, the affluent are splurging on luxury goods, according to a survey by KPMG accounting services.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.