November 20, 2022

Saros Family Suffers Loss of Family Member, Serious Injuries to Martha Saros

November 20, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Saros family suffered the loss of Garrison C. ‘Gary’ Haynes Jr. and then serious injuries to Martha ‘Marty’ Saros while attending the funeral of her nephew on November 2, according to an email statement from Jim Stangas of AHEPA South Bend Chapter 100.

“Paul Saros PDG [Past District Governor] related to us last evening that his nephew Gary has passed away,” the statement said. “Gary was the son of Past Daughters of Penelope Hoosier District 12 Governor Helen Haynes, Paul’s late sister. Burial site for Gary C. Haynes Jr. is at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. May His Memory Be Eternal.”

“We were also informed that Paul’s wife Martha (‘Marty’) Saros PDG suffered two lower-leg fractures and facial injuries outside the cathedral in a wheelchair accident on the day of Mr. Haynes’ funeral,” the statement continued. “Marty now must wear a very heavy ‘boot’ during her healing. Paul (age 85) now needs to do everything to take care of her at their home, and struggles himself as well physically. Please keep the Saroses in your thoughts and  prayers at this very difficult time for them. Here is their address: Marty & Paul Saros PDG 218 E. Altgeld Street, South Bend, IN  46614.”

Garrison C. ‘Gary’ Haynes Jr., age 64, of Midlothian, formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away October 23.

Haynes was the beloved spouse of 27 years to Anne Streer Haynes; loving father of Christopher Haynes and the late Jeremey Haynes; caring stepfather of William Paris; proud grandfather of Caiden Haynes; dear brother of Dorothy (Gary) Haynes Peden, Betty Jo (Jeff) Gourley, Bobbie Jo (Troy) Liffick, the late Patricia (James) Ford, the late Mary Haynes, and the late Annie (the late Edwin) Balanow; cherished son of the late Helen (nee Saros) and Garrison C. Haynes Sr.; uncle and friend to many.

Haynes was beloved by everyone who knew him, had a generous heart, was an awesome athlete, avid fisherman, guardian of his family, and successful businessman. Haynes was a lover of animals, especially his loving dog Luna. He was the owner and operator of Garrison’s Waterproofing Inc. for nine years and the business will continue to be operated by his family.

The funeral was held on November 2 at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

