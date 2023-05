Sarmas to Chair Cabinet Meeting after Caretaker Government Is Sworn In

Politics

Ioannis Sarmas sworn in as caretaker prime minister ahead of Greek elections, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The new cabinet will be sworn in before Hellenic Republic President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and newly appointed Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas at 12:00 on Friday.

Following the swearing-in of the caretaker government, Sarmas will chair a cabinet meeting at the Maximos Mansion.

THE NEW CABINET

Prime Minister: Ioannis Sarmas

State Minister: Vasilios Skouris

Finance Minister: Theodoros Pelagidis

Development and Investments Minister: Eleni Louri

Foreign Affairs Minister: Vasilios Kaskarelis

National Defense Minister: Alkiviadis Stefanis

Education and Religion Minister: Christos Kittas

Labor and Social Affairs Minister: Patrina Paparrigopoulou

Health Minister: Anastasia Kotanidou

Environment and Energy Minister: Pantelis Kapros

Citizen Protection Minister: Charalambos Lalousis

Culture and Sports Minister: George Koumentakis

Justice Minister: Filippos Spyropoulos

Interior Minister: Kalliopi Spanou

Migration and Asylum Minister: Daniil Esdras

Digital Governance Minister: Sokratis Katsikas

Infrastructure and Transport Minister: Yiannis Golias

Shipping and Island Policy Minister: Theodoros Kliaris

Agricultural Development and Foods Minister: Georgios Tsakiris

Tourism Minister: Ioanna Dretta

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister: Evangelos Tournas

Government spokesperson: Ilias Siakantaris