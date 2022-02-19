x

February 19, 2022

Sarasota’s Greek Festival Features Church’s Saint Byzantine Art Display

February 19, 2022
By The National Herald
82021746_1482319435266041_8052740986222149632_n
Sarasota Greek Festival. (Photo via Facebook)

Greek festivals offer Greek food and culture but St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church, which held its first in 1984, offers a look at Byzantine-style art, said  Father Frank Kirlangitis.

“If somebody wants to be in touch with that kind of art, they visit St. Barbara to understand what it’s about,” he told the site YourObserver, noting that the Orthodox Church has expressive religious mosaics.

The parish’s initial artwork, a series of mosaics centered on the church altar, was installed in 1994 by the renowned mosaicist Sirio Tonelli, and the display was later expanded through handmade oil paintings by George Filippakis which cover the walls, choir loft, and dome, the report also added.

The mosaics follow the same layout as those of Greek Orthodox churches around the world, featuring panels of six saints along with the church’s patron saint.

Said one member: “We pray with icons, we venerate them, we kiss them, since they represent somebody that we love. We step in the church and we feel that they are family members, because we are a part of the kingdom of God, all of us.”

 

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.

Church

General News

Video

Rescuers Save 280 After Night Fire on Greece-Italy Ferry Trip (Video)

ATHENS — Firefighters and rescuers raced to free two truck drivers still trapped in a burning ferry off northwestern Greece Friday after most of the nearly 300 people on board were evacuated, while authorities said another 11 people were reported missing.

