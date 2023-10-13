x

October 13, 2023

Santorini World’s #1 Honeymoon Destination: You’ll Have Company

October 13, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)
Santorini. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)

SANTORINI – If you couldn’t already tell by all the Asian couples in tuxedos and wedding dresses jockeying for spots for photographs on Santorini – a favored place for marriages – the Greek island also is the world’s top honeymoon spot for 2023.

Santorini was followed by Negril, Jamaica, and Tulum, Mexico in third place. Key West, Florida was fourth and in fifth was Venice, the choices posted by the site Bounce, using criteria including weather, romantic hotels, restaurants, activities for couples, average hotel prices, and more.

The island has been rated the best in the world before but is so overrun that cruise ship arrivals are limited and it’s elbow-to-elbow on the famous cliffside walks that feature boutique hotels at extravagant prices.

Santorini was also one of the top three romantic destinations most searched for over the last year, so prepare for the crowds.

