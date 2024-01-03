x

January 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Tourism

Santorini Getting Another Luxury Resort, Corfu Too, Investors Grow

January 3, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)
Santorini. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)

ATHENS – While wanting to control overtourism, Greece is also continuing to attract luxury resorts, another opening on the already overrun Santorini in the spring by the Greece-based hospitality group Domes Resort.

The company also will open another on the island of Corfu in an historic mansion and also roll out a new concept for its high-end resort on the Athens Riviera, where public beaches are being taken over by hotels for the rich.

The company picks premier spots for its facilities for the wealthy, especially on the coveted Greek islands, the new accommodation on Santorini expanding its presence there, said Travel and Leisure.

https://www.travelandleisureasia.com/hk/hotels/europe-hotels/santorini-greece-is-getting-a-new-hotel-next-year/

The new property, Domes Oramma Santorini, will open near the northwestern coastline of the island, one of the world’s most popular, especially shown off on social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok with stunning photos.

Santorini is especially known for picturesque blue-domed church that is seen all over social media. The property is also near Ammoudi Bay and Paralia Katharos Beach for easy access.

https://www.travelandleisureasia.com/hk/hotels/europe-hotels/santorini-greece-is-getting-a-new-hotel-next-year/

“Our pipeline demonstrates our desire to open new touchpoints for our guests to enjoy Domes’ luxury services and to create even more personalized experiences in the luxury tourism sector whilst, simultaneously, presenting an exclusive opportunity to discover our destinations through a variety of mediums,” said George P. Spanos, the CEO of Domes.

“Our portfolio will blend luxury accommodation, fine dining, members’ clubs, well-being, and cultural venues, to cater to our ever-growing and evolving luxury audience,” Greece catering to those with deep pockets.

Beyond its wellness offerings and luxury lodging, the hotel will feature a rooftop garden designed to provide guests with a front-row seat to Santorini’s colorful sunsets that attract tourists by the scores of thousands each night.

The Domes’ signature Makris restaurant sits on the rooftop featuring Greek dishes inspired by the island and its culture from Athens-raised chef Petros Dimas, who has cooked in Michelin-starred Greek restaurants.

RELATED

Tourism
Experts Share Best Ways To Save on a Disney Vacation in 2024

81% of those who took a vacation in 2023 plan on traveling the same amount, if not more, in 2024.

Travel
Recovering Greece Ranked World’s Seventh Best Place to Retire in 2024
Food
Recipes with Fennel for a Healthy Start to the New Year

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Person with No Memory: How Investigators Solved the Cold Case of Seven Doe

CHICAGO (AP) — Buried at the edge of a Chicago Catholic cemetery are an elderly person’s remains marked only by a cement cylinder deep in the ground labeled with the numbers 04985.

ANKARA - Turkey’s Coast Guard said it saved 25,889 refugees in the Aegean in 2023, charging that Greek authorities pushed them back as they tried to reach islands in rubber dinghies and rickety crafts.

ATHENS - While wanting to control overtourism, Greece is also continuing to attract luxury resorts, another opening on the already overrun Santorini in the spring by the Greece-based hospitality group Domes Resort.

ATHENS - Along with milk, the prices of baby formula are far higher in Greece compared to the average in other European Union countries, the Hellenic Competition Commission said it has found in a survey.

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel was on high alert for an escalation with Hezbollah on Wednesday after one of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas was killed in a strike in Beirut that was widely blamed on Israel and heightened the risk of a broader Middle East conflict.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.