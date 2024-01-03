Santorini Getting Another Luxury Resort, Corfu Too, Investors Grow

Tourism

ATHENS – While wanting to control overtourism, Greece is also continuing to attract luxury resorts, another opening on the already overrun Santorini in the spring by the Greece-based hospitality group Domes Resort.

The company also will open another on the island of Corfu in an historic mansion and also roll out a new concept for its high-end resort on the Athens Riviera, where public beaches are being taken over by hotels for the rich.

The company picks premier spots for its facilities for the wealthy, especially on the coveted Greek islands, the new accommodation on Santorini expanding its presence there, said Travel and Leisure.

https://www.travelandleisureasia.com/hk/hotels/europe-hotels/santorini-greece-is-getting-a-new-hotel-next-year/

The new property, Domes Oramma Santorini, will open near the northwestern coastline of the island, one of the world’s most popular, especially shown off on social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok with stunning photos.

Santorini is especially known for picturesque blue-domed church that is seen all over social media. The property is also near Ammoudi Bay and Paralia Katharos Beach for easy access.

https://www.travelandleisureasia.com/hk/hotels/europe-hotels/santorini-greece-is-getting-a-new-hotel-next-year/

“Our pipeline demonstrates our desire to open new touchpoints for our guests to enjoy Domes’ luxury services and to create even more personalized experiences in the luxury tourism sector whilst, simultaneously, presenting an exclusive opportunity to discover our destinations through a variety of mediums,” said George P. Spanos, the CEO of Domes.

“Our portfolio will blend luxury accommodation, fine dining, members’ clubs, well-being, and cultural venues, to cater to our ever-growing and evolving luxury audience,” Greece catering to those with deep pockets.

Beyond its wellness offerings and luxury lodging, the hotel will feature a rooftop garden designed to provide guests with a front-row seat to Santorini’s colorful sunsets that attract tourists by the scores of thousands each night.

The Domes’ signature Makris restaurant sits on the rooftop featuring Greek dishes inspired by the island and its culture from Athens-raised chef Petros Dimas, who has cooked in Michelin-starred Greek restaurants.