x

November 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Sandy Hook Memorial Opens Nearly 10 Years after 26 Killed

November 13, 2022
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Newtown Shooting Memorial
Flowers lay next to the name of Charlotte Bacon, carved in the stone of a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

NEWTOWN, Ct. — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school. It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection.

Some victims’ relatives were given a private tour of the grounds on Saturday.

“I think they deserve not to have the bright lights of the world on them,” said Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, the town’s top elected official.

The memorial was designed as a peaceful place of contemplation. Paths with a variety of plantings lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims’ names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.

The water flow was engineered so floatable candles, flowers and other objects will move toward the tree and circle around it.

Like some other victims’ relatives, Jennifer Hubbard saw the memorial in a private appointment before this weekend. Her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard, 6, was one of the children who died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

“It took my breath away in the sense that to see Catherine’s name and to see what has been created in honor of those that lost … the families, those that survived — they’ve lost their innocence,” she said. “And the community. We all suffered because of Dec. 14.

“I think that the memorial is so perfectly appointed in honoring and providing a place of contemplation and reflection for a day that really changed the country,” she said.

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, was killed, took to Twitter on Saturday to thank those who worked on the memorial planning for years.

“Ten years. A lifetime and a blink,” she wrote. “Ana Grace, we used to wait for you to come home. Now you wait for us. Hold on, little one. Hold on.”

Town voters approved $3.7 million for the cost of the memorial last year. Part of the cost was offset when the State Bond Commission approved giving the town $2.5 million for the project.

The project faced several challenges after the town created a special commission to oversee the memorial planning in the fall of 2013. Some proposed sites were rejected, including one near a hunting club where gunshots could be heard, and officials cut the cost of the project down from $10 million because of concerns voters would not approve it.

 

RELATED

Politics
“Here Comes the Bride”: White House to Host its 19th Wedding

WASHINGTON — "Here Comes the Bride" will be heard at the White House very soon.

Politics
Election Day Saw Few Major Problems, despite New Voting Laws
Society
6 Killed after Vintage Aircraft Collide at Dallas Air Show

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

NEWTOWN, Ct. — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

WASHINGTON — Heading into this year's midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters.

ATHENS - Haralambos Pitsolis on Sunday was the winner of the 39th Athens Authentic Marathon in 2:23.

ATHENS - Τhe noose tightens around the timeless plague of the Greek society, the tax evasion, aiming at the increase of the revenues at a moment of crucial importance for the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings