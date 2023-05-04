Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Making Onassis’ Island Rich Playground

Tourism

ATHENS – A Russian oligarch sanctioned by Ukraine – but not the West – over the invasion of Ukraine is going ahead with turning Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis’ former private island into a $1.1 million resort for the super-rich.

Dmitry Rybolovlev, whose daughter Ekaterina bought the 200-acre island of Skorpios in the Ionian Sea for $153 million is developing the island into a luxury playground featuring a helicopter landing pad, marina for super-yachts, soccer field and other amenities, said the British paper The Daily Mail.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12033789/Oligarchs-100million-Greek-island-set-1million-week-mega-resort-wealthy-elite.html

The project called VIP Exclusive Club was approved by Greece’s New Democracy government in December, 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging and scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023 and open in summer 2024.

The cost though has soared from an initial estimate of $251.27 million to more than $439.73 million and The Art news site said only 50 guests a week will be allowed to assure maximum privacy and pleasure.

Rybolovlev, who has a net worth of $6.78 billion, has tried to distance himself from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and made humanitarian donations to the Red Cross in a gesture of his stance, the report said.

Skorpios is where Jackie Kennedy, the widow of President John F. Kennedy, was married to Onassis and sold by the tycoon’s granddaughter and sole heir, Athina Onassis Roussel, in 2013.

Rybolovlev’s company Mykinai has plans to build a small beach hotel with 12 rooms and nine properties built into the landscape to harmonize with nature and provide private views of neighboring islands.

The soccer field is also designed to host sports events and there’s an amphitheater for private concerns and performances. The resort will be reachable only by boat or helicopter and have tennis courts, restaurants and a spa.

It is attached to the nearest island of Lefkada – which has an airport – by a drawbridge but the report said it will be guarded by snipers and have security cameras to keep away anyone not invited.

Work has been going on for more than two years, including renovating Onassis’ famed Pink Villa, which Rybolovlev is still deciding whether to convert into a museum, the resort said.

To keep it all under wraps and away from the curious peering eyes of outsiders who can’t afford to go there, construction workers who arrive by boat have their phones confiscated so they can’t take photographs, it was said.

Members of the Rybolovlev family will stay in Skorpios for certain periods, while it will be available to rent in the other months, according to Greece Is, although it wasn’t said what the seasons for availability would be.

The resort is being designed by the Norwegian firm Snøhetta, which worked up a new vision for the Library of Alexandria in Egypt and the first underwater restaurant in Europe too.

The plans will also transform Skorpios into a “Smart” island with a new fiber optic network being installed and “The basic idea is to create a green island with the greatest possible use of its existing landscape, structure and incomparable beauty,” Rybolovlev said in 2020.

“Our family’s goal is to create the first luxury accommodation complex in Greece, located on a private island. It will be unique in the Mediterranean. At the same time, all works are being done very carefully and in complete harmony with the environment,” he also said.

Photos from the architect show the massive scale of the work that will also have a multi-functional centre with the aim of playing attracting closed VIP conferences and offering service like Davos, the Swiss town hosting an annual economic forum.